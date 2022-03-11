MacBook Air price plummets by £110 in tasty weekend deal

With the recent Apple event announcements, now seems to be a great time to get a decent discount on Apple's fantastic M1-chipped MacBook Air. Even though a saving of £110 may seen not all that much to some, on the super fast, beautifully designed MacBook Air, we're super excited about it. Go save £110 on the Apple laptop over at Amazon - bringing the price down from £999 to £889.

This deal is on the 13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD model of the MacBook Air, and it's one of our top favourite laptops for creatives and general use. Check out our MacBook Air review for more details.

MacBook Air M1 (2020): £999 £889 at Amazon

Save £110: We're noticing a few notable price cuts on Apple products, and this is the pick of the crop for the UK. Save £100 on the M1-chipped MacBook Air. Get 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a beautiful 13-inch liquid retina display.



Not found the right laptop deal for you? Here are some more options wherever you are in the world...

