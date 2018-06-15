Make it big with manga in ImagineFX 163

Improve your manga skills and learn how to get your work seen with the latest issue of ImagineFX magazine – on sale today. Inside issue 163 you'll discover how to channel the style of a seminal manga classic, create better manga characters, and embellish your work in Photoshop.

Elsewhere in issue 163, expert artists share how to use 3D bases as the foundation of a digital illustration. We also look at how you can improve an old piece of work once you've picked up new artistic skills. On top of this, we review the latest digital art training tools and take a look at the inspirational art books you need to get your nose stuck into.

Explore what's on offer by taking a peek at the lead features, below.

Progress your manga art career

Discover how social media could kick start your career

Manga continues to be a popular medium for artists around the world, but with so many people turning to the style, how can anyone expect to get ahead in the industry? We talk to manga superstars to learn how they got their work out there and built a career – and how you can too.

Channel the spirit of Akira

Get influenced by the famous film

Even those with fleeting knowledge of manga and anime will be aware of Akira. The landmark film has had a lasting effect both on cinema and artists. In this workshop we learn how to evoke the bold and lurid style of the film in terms of character design, vehicle design and colour.

Illustrate with a 3D base

3D and VR came together to make this proud queen

Worrying about anatomy and lighting can dramatically slow down an artist as they work. This stunning queen was created in less then a day with the help of a 3D base and VR tools. We explore how it was made and how you can benefit from these time-saving tools that don't cut corners.

Create an original manga character

Not as innocent as she appears

Don't be deceived! This character and pose might appear simple, but there's a lot going on beneath the surface. In this character design workshop we learn how to get the most out of Copic markers and facial expressions to create someone you don't want to mess with.

Learn watercolour brush techniques

Get the most out of your watercolour brushes

In the second part of our core skills workshop, Kelly McKernan takes us through how to use watercolour brushes to full effect. Covering everything from brush types to storage tips, this workshop is sure to tighten up your style and give you greater control over the medium.

