Utterly adorable Super Mario 64 guide book resurfaces online

In our world of smartphones and Google, it can be hard to believe that there was once a time when gamers would have to consult a book for strategy tips. Yes, you read that right – a physical book, printed on real paper. Strategy guides have gone the way of the dodo in recent years, but perhaps the most incredible example produced has just resurfaced online.

Titled Super Mario 64 Complete Clear Guide Book, the Japanese strategy guide for the N64 game is a sight to behold. Instead of mere screenshots, the book is filled with 3D dioramas of each level – and you can now (virtually) flip through the whole thing. (Want to play Super Mario 64 right here and now? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available today.)

Image 1 of 3 Just 3 of the beautiful dioramas created for the guide (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo)

Pretty much every double-page spread in the book is an absolute delight. Every level of the game has been rendered in beautiful, tactile 3D – which not only looks adorable, but is actually a truly practical way of getting a holistic view of several multi-dimensional locations.

Doing God's work, Comfort Food Video Games scanned and uploaded the entire book to the Internet Archive in crisp HD. And unsurprisingly, the internet is loving the trip down memory lane.

This is unbelievably cool! https://t.co/gxzDyNKQ5mMarch 15, 2022 See more

My heart and inner child are so happy right now: these images are pure unbridled joy. https://t.co/7yBpfWwKSpMarch 15, 2022 See more

Indeed, the world of Mario just keeps on giving right now. From the true colour of his hat to the secret of Daisy's teeth, plenty of weird and wonderful tidbits have emerged in recent months. But the rediscovery of this adorable Japanese 90s gem might just be the loveliest of the lot.

