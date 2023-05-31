So, erm, McDonald's made a games console

Ask anyone to name a games console manufacturer in 2023 and they'll probably go for Sony, Nintendo or Microsoft. Those are the big three, although outliers include the likes of Valve and – if you're into the retro revival – Analogue. But one name you probably won't hear is McDonald's.

Believe it or not, though, the burger pedlar has stepped into the gaming ring with a bizarre offering of its own – a brand new, Tetris-themed handheld. Oh, and it's shaped like a nugget, because of course it is. (Want to start gaming? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals.)

(Image credit: McDonald's/Future)

Stealing the thunder of Sony's Project Q (okay, maybe not quite), the device only plays Tetris and is only available in China. As spotted by Retro Dodo, the handheld is a celebration of 40 years of the humble chicken nugget.

Okay, obviously this isn't designed to rival the likes of the Nintendo Switch or the Analogue Pocket. But hey, it's a fun design – and it certainly has potential to become a collectible item. How many other nugget-shaped games consoles do you see out there?

And weirdly enough, it's not the first refreshment-based games console we've seen in the last few years, or even the second. From KFC's fried chicken warming machine to Bud Light's beer cooling console, food and drink brands have certainly caught the gaming bug right now.