Mickey Mouse has entered public domain and my childhood is already ruined

At last, Mickey Mouse has been freed into the public domain and in less than 48 hours we've seen nothing but chaos from the internet. From slasher flicks to video games, the online world has welcomed (a very specific version of) the mouse with a mix of delightful absurdity and surprising creativity – one thing's for certain, you'll never look at Mickey the same.

Appearing in the 1928 animation 'Steamboat Willie', Disney's first rendition of the famous mouse is one of the most iconic character designs of all time – and this original design has finally entered the public domain with the US copyright expiring after 95 years. It'll be interesting to see how the original Mickey will be transformed in future creations, although currently, it's looking a little terrifying. With such an iconic retro art style at our fingertips, I'm hoping to see more than just some cheap childhood-ruining content.

Within the first few hours of freedom, vintage Mickey Mouse was already subjected to a sleazy horror movie adaptation in the form of 'Mickey's Mouse Trap'. No beloved childhood character is free from the talons of horror directors, as we saw in the previous year with 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' and this latest release promises to be just as ridiculous and shlocky (think Scream with a Mickey Mouse mask).

Shortly after, an official 'Steamboat Willie' movie was announced which is set to follow the mouse as he hunts down a group of ferry passengers. “Steamboat Willie has brought joy to generations, but beneath that cheerful exterior lies a potential for pure, unhinged terror,” says the movie's director, Steven LaMorte according to Variety. I can't say it's the first thing that I think of upon watching the nonchalant animation, but at least it's a little more true to the source material.

Keeping with the horror trend, a new video game has also been announced. Infestation 88 follows a team of exterminators as they hunt down the mysterious mouse who has been transformed into a "horrific entity" after a vermin outbreak. The graphics leave little to be desired and it's certainly a far cry from the charming Steamboat Willie Mickey art style, but hey, public domain equals free reign.

X users took to the site to share their distaste for the horrification of Mr Mouse, touting the idea as corny and overdone. Others took to the site to share their NSFW artwork, treating Mickey's Independence Day as a sort of anti-Disney purge. Some users even mocked the release, posting their own illustrations of the rodent, touting him as an original character design. It's safe to say that whatever control Disney was aiming to maintain in previous copyright extensions is now well lost to the online sphere.

Naturally, there are a number of caveats to accommodate the Mouse's great emancipation, so check out the fine print before you start doodling away, and for more Disney design check out the 12 principles of animation.