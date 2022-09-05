Microsoft's latest touchscreen laptop now under $900 in Labor Day deal

By Abi Le Guilcher
published

Save 25% on the sturdy and portable Surface Laptop 4.

As we keep up to date with the best Labor Day deals, we're seeing some fantastic savings on high-end tech. Best Buy has its own share of great discounts, including the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 which is now only $899.99, down from $1,199.99. (opens in new tab)

You can now grab yourself this excellent bit of tech for under $900, which is an excellent saving considering the Surface Laptop 4 only came out in April 2021 and is the latest model from Microsoft. It even takes the second top spot in our guide to the best student laptops right now. This particular deal offers buyers an impressive 256GB of SSD storage as well as a powerful 16GB of RAM, making it a great machine for creatives looking to do some video editing or visual work. You can check out our hands-on Surface Laptop 4 review for more details. 

Save $300: This very impressive saving sees the latest Microsoft Surface laptop with a 25% price drop. With 16GB of RAM you're well equipped to engage in any demanding creative programmes with ease.

Save $200: If you're looking for a slightly cheaper option, you can grab the model with smaller storage/RAM from Best Buy right now with its own great discount. This is still a great deal well worth checking out. 

