Creatives pay tribute to I ❤ NY designer Milton Glaser

Artists and designers have paid tribute to Milton Glaser, who died on Friday – the day of his 91st birthday. One of the most celebrated graphic designers in the US, Glaser is perhaps best known for his famous I ❤ NY logo, designed in 1977 to promote tourism in New York.

One of Glaser's other much-imitated works is his 1967 poster of Bob Dylan, which featured a silhouette of the musician with brightly coloured locks of hair. Glaser was also design director of New York Magazine, which he co-founded in 1968. "He just kept hitting the bull’s-eye, again and again," the magazine's obituary said.

Many artists have taken to Twitter to share their own creative tributes to Glaser, as well as acknowledging his influence on their work, and on graphic design as a whole. Take a look at our best graphic design tools if you're inspired by Glaser's genius.

Milton Glaser told our class you could tell if a client was good or bad by how you felt at the end of the day. Did you feel drained, or energized? One of a thousand pearls he would drop every day. Rest in peace.June 27, 2020

Thank you and farewell, #MiltonGlaser. pic.twitter.com/KTJeDeQieNJune 27, 2020

Here’s my little tribute to Milton Glaser who most famously designed the “I Love New York” logo that is as recognised today as when it was first created in 1977. #miltonglaser #valemiltonglaser #graphicdesign #graphicdesigner #design #art pic.twitter.com/Irq80dGVjJJune 29, 2020

Milton Glaser, concept sketch for I (heart) New York logo, 1976 https://t.co/PEuroe6fqL pic.twitter.com/ONLcKOLIFPJune 27, 2020

RIP #MiltonGlaser. Your work is a constant inspiration. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/a5ulUBxb1IJune 27, 2020

We had the honor of sharing just a little bit of Milton Glaser’s greatness with the fans when he created the gorgeous and distinctive key art for Mad Men’s final season. What an enormous privilege. #RIP pic.twitter.com/ECfQy04E8GJune 27, 2020

RIP Milton Glaser, a true original. Poster designed by Woody Pirtle in 1985 as a parody of Milton's famous Dylan poster, for a lecture Milton was giving on “Inspiration, Influence and Plagiarism” at @the_DSVC. (Woody joined Pentagram as a partner 3 years later.) pic.twitter.com/1idWJhs2TgJune 27, 2020

