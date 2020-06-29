Topics

Creatives pay tribute to I ❤ NY designer Milton Glaser

The famous graphic designer has died aged 91.

I love New York
Milton Glaser's most famous work was created in 1977 (Image credit: Milton Glaser)

Artists and designers have paid tribute to Milton Glaser, who died on Friday – the day of his 91st birthday. One of the most celebrated graphic designers in the US, Glaser is perhaps best known for his famous I ❤ NY logo, designed in 1977 to promote tourism in New York. 

One of Glaser's other much-imitated works is his 1967 poster of Bob Dylan, which featured a silhouette of the musician with brightly coloured locks of hair. Glaser was also design director of New York Magazine, which he co-founded in 1968. "He just kept hitting the bull’s-eye, again and again," the magazine's obituary said.

Many artists have taken to Twitter to share their own creative tributes to Glaser, as well as acknowledging his influence on their work, and on graphic design as a whole. Take a look at our best graphic design tools if you're inspired by Glaser's genius.

