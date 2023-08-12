Casio's twee new timepieces fit around your finger

By Natalie Fear
published

It's certainly a case of fashion over function

various casio watches and a small casio watch ring on a hand
(Image credit: Gagadget)

A miniature collection of retro watch rings has just been launched by toymaker Stasto Sand Stones in collaboration with iconic timepiece brand Casio. The Casio Watch Ring Collection will be distributed across Japan in a range of designs, from digital to analog, and even the classic calculator watch. 

While these wee wristwatches (or should we say fingerwatches) are certainly a fun accessory, unfortunately they're only toys and are not fully functional, but that's probably for the best with those tiny watch faces. We're not against a little self expression, but if you're looking for something a little more up to date, our collection of the best apple watch deals might set you on the right track. 

Hands wearing mini Casio rings on their fingers

These are cute, just don't ask me for the time (Image credit: Stasto Stand Stones)

Launched last month, the adorable accessories are available from Japanese capsule vending machines, known as gashapons. While they're currently only available in Japan, we're hopeful they'll hit online stores in the future. In total the brand has reproduced 5 of its classic watch designs in mini form, and retailing for around 400 Yen (or $3) it seems it could be dangerously easy to get addicted to collecting them all.

Whether you're a fan of retro style, or a lover of gashapon collectibles, these dinky little trinkets look like a really fun way to make a subtle statement. Responding to Casio Japan on Twitter, users are already sharing their collections.

See more

These cute Casios are a great way to reconnect with your retro roots, but we're glad they're just for show since there's definitely less fiddly models available on the market. It seems like retro trends are really having a resurgence, but some things are better left in the past, like these foldable phones that are giving us major (unwanted) '90s vibes. 

