I really, really want this custom Ms Marvel Xbox

This week, the highly anticipated Ms Marvel series was finally released on Disney Plus. The show is full of vibrant comic book references, hero-themed fun and classic Marvel for fans to sink their teeth into. And now Xbox is offering a chance to get in on the action.

Microsoft and Marvel have teamed up and created a Ms Marvel-themed Xbox (see above) – and we love it. There's only one custom Series S console and controller available to win though, so you had better move quick – check our Xbox deals page if you miss out.

Cosmic! If you woke up wishing for a chance to win a Ms. Marvel-themed Xbox Series S and matching controller, today’s going to be a great day for you.Follow and RT with #MsMarvelXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win!Ages 18+. Ends 6/23/22. Rules: https://t.co/uXnL3jVNfb pic.twitter.com/zGd2Vfv7uWJune 2, 2022 See more

For a chance to win this epic custom console, all you have to do is head over to the Xbox Twitter page (opens in new tab). Once you're there, simply follow Xbox's account and retweet Xbox's tweet (opens in new tab) (above) with the hashtag '#MsMarvelXboxSweepstakes' – it's that simple.

Personally, I love the one-of-a-kind design of the console, especially the vibrant lilac controller (it makes my white one look so dull). It really captures the vibrant energy of Ms Marvel with its use of the punchy comic book design style that features so heavily across the show, like the 18 different Ms Marvel logos (see below).

Which is your favourite Ms Marvel logo? (Image credit: Marvel)

The tweet has already racked up over 10,000 likes and plenty of replies from fans expressing how much they enjoy the design. One user tweeted, "Why does it need to be a sweepstake? It looks so good," with a gif that reads, 'Shut up and take my money,' and another simply replied, "I need this".

The competition closes on 23 June, so we suggest you head on over to Twitter straight away if you'd like to be in with a chance of winning. If you aren't lucky this time though, then perhaps something from our pick of the best games consoles would suffice. And if you're yet to catch up on the new Ms Marvel series, then make sure you check out our guide on how to sign up to Disney Plus.

Read More: