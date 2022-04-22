Someone recreated the Netflix logo with yarn (and it's glorious)

Ever wondered what the Netflix ident would look like if it was constructed from $30 worth of yarn? Me neither, but animator Kevin Parry has – and it's something we can all be grateful for.

Parry's latest video has gone viral on Twitter, and shows the artist reconstructing the logo and 'stripe' animation out of string. It's a delightfully crafty take on the ident, and it's no surprise that the internet is loving it. (Looking for more logo inspiration? Check out the best logos of all time.)

I recreated the @netflix intro with $30 worth of yarn pic.twitter.com/dhi6Y5wSTEApril 21, 2022 See more

"For no reason at all, I took on the challenge of recreating the Netflix 'ta-dum' intro with YARN! Why? Because I love stop-motion and challenging myself," Parry announces in the longer YouTube video (below) detailing the process. And said the process is brilliantly intricate, involving cardboard 'N's, and lots (and lots) of frames. All in all, it was three days very well spent.

Plenty of commenters have suggested Netflix use the intro for any of its own stop-motion animated series, while others are simply blown away by Parry's creativity. "I’m really impressed with the way this whole video was shot and made, let alone the final product," one YouTuber comments, while another adds, "This was amazing! I hope Netflix see this and wants to license it."

It's always fun to see famous logos reimagined in another style. Indeed, who can forget the utterly terrifying horror edit of the otherwise innocuous Pixar ident? If you're inspired to create your own design, check out our guide on how to design a logo.

Read more: