Is the new Ninja logo really as bad as people think?

By published

I'm not hating the streamer's new look.

NInja logo
(Image credit: NInja logo)

In case you hadn't heard, video game streaming is rather popular these days. And when you're as big as Ninja, the most followed Twitch streamer in the world, you're probably going to need a striking logo design. But Ninja's new look isn't proving a hit online.

Gone is the streamer's iconic cartoon ninja face and retro typeface (below), replaced with something a lot more geometric in the new rebrand. And the stark symbol, along with the combination of heavy and light lettering, has led to a hefty dose of criticism online. (Want to start gaming? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.)

See more

One of the main things fans have taken issue with is the somewhat illegible wordmark – and the fact that it looks like it might read 'Nin Joi'. "Artistically it's awful," one Twitter user comments. "No reason for I and J to be so bold. The spikes look like a Sonic production. Really I don't get it as a brand/logo."

NInja logo

Old (left) vs new (right) (Image credit: NInja logo)

Indeed, there's definitely something a little Sonic the Hedgehog about the icon (which, many Twitter users have suggested, is supposed to represent the streamer's spiky hair). And the combination of letter weights is certainly, er, bold.

See more
See more

But while Twitter clearly isn't having it, I wouldn't say it's an awful design. In a world of almost medical-looking flat designs (even Bandai Namco's logo is now impossibly dull), it's almost refreshing to see something a little less conventional. And hey, anti-design is one of 2022's coolest design trends, didn't you know? 

So, while not everyone's convinced, it isn't exactly game over for Ninja's new logo. It's hardly one of the best logos of all time, but then it isn't one of the worst either. Indeed, as unfortunate designs go, this is no Calendly. Want to design your own? Check out our guide on how to design a logo

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles