New Spider-Man logo adds some bling to Marvel's Spider-Verse

By Joseph Foley
published

Peter Parker would never pull off this look.

Marvel's universes are so elaborate that it seems incredible that it's still finding new possibilities for its characters. We've already seen multiple alternative versions of Spider-Man across different media, but now the Spider-Verse is getting its strongest Spider-Man yet. 

Due for release next month, a spider-bitten Maestro adorns an upcoming cover variant. And he has an interesting take on the Spider-Man logo (see our top character design tips for inspiration if you're looking to create your own alternative characters).

The Maestro wearing his Spider-Man logo pendant (Image credit: Marvel)

The Spider-Man's logo has changed over time, but almost anyone will recognise it sitting on the superhero's chest in the centre of the web design that covers his suit. But a new Spider-Verse variant cover series coming out next month imagines a world in which the Maestro gets bitten by a spider and turns into an evil Spider-Man Hulk, with his own personal, ostentatious take on the Spider-Man logo design.

Who's the Maestro? Keep up, this is Bruce Banner's evil alter-ego from an alternate future universe, who first appeared in Peter David and George Perez's The Incredible Hulk: Future Imperfect #1 back in the early 90s. In this new addition to the Spider-Verse, he combines the strength of the Hulk with the power of Spider-Sense, having been bitten by a radioactive spider.

A detail from the Maestro Spider-Verse cover variant (Image credit: Marvel)

Cully Hamner's Hulk Annual #1 Spider-Verse Variant Cover shows the nefarious Maestro proudly sporting a very 'bling' Spider medallion on a gold chain over his bare green chest. Maestro being such an arrogant villain, it's logical that he would wear the symbolic design like a trophy around his neck in a way Peter Parker just wouldn't.

The other Marvel cover variants (opens in new tab) out next month include webbed-up versions of Emma Frost, Wolverine, Daredevil and the Punisher.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

Related articles