MOO creates business cards made from T-shirt fabric

Business card specialist MOO has really cornered its market by creating beautiful products that people are proud to own and share. MOO's recent designs include business cards inspired by famous artists, but its latest range takes its lead from ancient papermaking methods.

Created in partnership with long-term partner Mohawk Fine Papers, MOO's Cotton business cards are made entirely out of T-shirt offcuts. This material is a normal waste product of the garment industry that has found a new lease of life thanks to a technique that dates back thousands of years.

Cotton paper makes printing lettering pop

Textile rags were once one of the primary materials for making paper, but fell out of common use when wood pulp grew in popularity and affordability. Recently, cotton paper has only been used for bank notes and legal documents, thanks to its strength and high production costs. But by using T-shirt fabric for its business cards, MOO has revived the lost art.

The result is a naturally bright white paper that provides vivid contrast for images or lettering printed on it.

Waste cotton is pulped and processed into strong and flexible paper

“This paper’s really a hallmark of the relationship we’ve developed with MOO – we’re always working towards something that’s just beyond reach, and finding a way to get it done,” says Chris Harrold, VP creative director of Mohawk. “It was exciting to discover a way to bring cotton, rag-made paper back – there’s really nothing like it.”

White cotton can be printed with your colour and message of choice

The cards have the same premium feel as quality gsm paper, which stays true to MOO's devotion to great materials and innovative creative techniques. Get your name out there by ordering a pack of 50 cards for £19.19 (around $25) from MOO's website.

