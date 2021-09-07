Does this exciting new PS5 patent reveal the future of gaming?

If you've been living under a rock, you might've missed Sony's heavily criticised PlayStation 5 design, with gamers comparing the console to the likes of Wifi boxes and its new DualSense controller looking suspiciously similar to the Xbox One's. But could this new patent be a turn in the road for Sony?

Sony's latest patent suggests that in the future, gamers may be in for a controller that technically reacts to the game you're playing. Using a force feedback mechanism, gamers may be able to enjoy an incredibly immersive gaming experience. If you're looking to update your gaming set-up to another level and can't wait for Sony's patent to come to life, then check out our list of best gaming monitors.

The patent suggests the controller will use an electromagnetic joystick. (Image credit: Sony)

According to the patent, the electromagnetic joystick will be reactive to play, and create a resistive force when playing games. The example that Sony has included in its patent, is a car travelling up hill resulting in resistance of the joystick becoming greater and gamers having to apply more force.

We love the idea of this super immersive gaming and would love to see Sony put this design into action — even if it's just just so we don't have to look at the questionable DualSense controllers anymore.

The potential joystick will react to the circumstances in the game. (Image credit: Sony)

The likelihood of these electromagnetic controllers gracing the Sony shelves anytime soon is small (considering the lack of actual PS5s, and all.) Whilst we wait for the PlayStation 5 to come back into stock, make sure you check out our list of the best game consoles to buy.

