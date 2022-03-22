Nintendo's new Switch UI design is getting absolutely roasted

It's one of the most requested features of recent years – and one of the most basic. And yesterday, Nintendo finally gifted it to gamers across the world. That's right – a whole five years into the Nintendo Switch's lifespan, the company is finally letting users organise their games in folders.

The not-so-pro feature is included in firmware update 14.0, released yesterday. Games can now be arranged in 'groups' (you know, folders), but they aren't even on the main home screen – you'll have to scroll all the way to the right and select All Software, then press the L Button to view your software by groups. (Haven't got a Switch yet? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.)

So, it's a pretty half-baked implementation of an already pretty simple feature. But Nintendo still saw fit to announce the addition of groups in a tweet (below). And predictably, the company is getting absolutely roasted for it.

The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including a new feature to create groups for software on the console.More information: https://t.co/RuNTfgEKBl pic.twitter.com/UFiwuOc1fwMarch 22, 2022 See more

"The mad lads did it. Only took em 5 years!" One Reddit user comments, while another adds, "And you can't even add them to the home screen. Seems like such a backwards implementation." Meanwhile, there are so many Tweets poking fun at Nintendo's ridiculously overdue feature that we might need folders to organise them.

nintendo taking 6 years to invent basic console features https://t.co/S3NWqHFUtI pic.twitter.com/1QDJL8y3FkMarch 22, 2022 See more

legitimately had to check this several times to see if this was a hoaxit really took 5 years for a basic feature https://t.co/Uoi4V96lCDMarch 22, 2022 See more

Much like the recent addition of Bluetooth support, it seems this isn't a feature users are particularly jubilant about – because it simply should have been there at launch. And naturally, gamers are now speculating over what basic feature might be added 2027. Home screen themes, perhaps?

Indeed, with all the rumours swirling around about the Switch Pro, it's difficult to get too excited about Nintendo's clunky implementation of folders. But thankfully, when it comes to the actual, you know, gaming, the Switch is still heaps of fun. Check out today's best Switch deals below, and be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch games.

