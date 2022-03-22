Nintendo's new Switch UI design is getting absolutely roasted

By published

Why did this take five years?

The Nintendo Switch OLED
(Image credit: Scott Stein/CNET)

It's one of the most requested features of recent years – and one of the most basic. And yesterday, Nintendo finally gifted it to gamers across the world. That's right – a whole five years into the Nintendo Switch's lifespan, the company is finally letting users organise their games in folders.

The not-so-pro feature is included in firmware update 14.0, released yesterday. Games can now be arranged in 'groups' (you know, folders), but they aren't even on the main home screen – you'll have to scroll all the way to the right and select All Software, then press the L Button to view your software by groups. (Haven't got a Switch yet? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.)

Nintendo Switch groups

(Image credit: Nintendo)

So, it's a pretty half-baked implementation of an already pretty simple feature. But Nintendo still saw fit to announce the addition of groups in a tweet (below). And predictably, the company is getting absolutely roasted for it. 

See more

"The mad lads did it. Only took em 5 years!" One Reddit user comments, while another adds, "And you can't even add them to the home screen. Seems like such a backwards implementation." Meanwhile, there are so many Tweets poking fun at Nintendo's ridiculously overdue feature that we might need folders to organise them.

See more
See more

Much like the recent addition of Bluetooth support, it seems this isn't a feature users are particularly jubilant about – because it simply should have been there at launch. And naturally, gamers are now speculating over what basic feature might be added 2027. Home screen themes, perhaps?

Indeed, with all the rumours swirling around about the Switch Pro, it's difficult to get too excited about Nintendo's clunky implementation of folders. But thankfully, when it comes to the actual, you know, gaming, the Switch is still heaps of fun. Check out today's best Switch deals below, and be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch games.

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles