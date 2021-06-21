Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals are here (and they're way better than we expected)

It's Amazon Prime Day! Which means that today and tomorrow are excellent times to buy yourself (or someone else, if you're feeling generous) a new Nintendo Switch. The deals we've seen so far have exceeded our expectations, and mostly come from Amazon itself as part of Prime Day (for Prime members), but there are some deals from Amazon and other retailers that anyone can access.

The deal that'll save you most is $50 off a Nintendo Switch mega bundle, which includes a carry case and memory card, and now costs $429 at Amazon. But even small savings on the Switch or its games are worth snapping up, as they don't come around often. The US has been a little Lite (excuse the pun) on savings so far compared to the UK, but we'll be updating this page as and well the deals roll in, so keep checking back.

If you want to know about the latest Switch rumours see our hottest news story on Nintendo's response to all the Switch Pro chatter, and If you want bigger savings on Apple kit, check out our Apple Amazon Prime Day hub.

Top Nintendo Switch deals

Best Nintendo Switch deals: UK

Nintendo Switch and Pokemon Snap: £349.99 £309.99 at Amazon

Save £39.99: This is a really decent discount on the Nintendo Switch and the New Pokémon Snap game (inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game, Pokémon Snap – remember that?!). Pokémon fans will definitely want to add to basket.

DEAL ENDS 22 June 00:00 (BST)

View Deal

Nintendo Switch and Miitopia: £339.99 £299.99 at Amazon

Save £39.99: This is another really decent discount on the Nintendo Switch and Miitopia, the fun and quirky game, which is great to play with friends. This bundle comes with the Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con controllers and is for Prime members only (free trial, anyone?).

DEAL ENDS 22 June 00:00 (BST)

View Deal

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red: £299.99 £279 at Amazon

Save £20: A £20 saving on the Nintendo Switch is about as good as it gets for a console on its own, and this deal – open to non-Prime Day members – is definitely worth a look. It includes the Switch console, dock and contrasting left and right Joy-Con controllers.

View Deal

Best Nintendo Switch deals: US

Nintendo Switch with 128GB SD Card + 12-in-1 carry case: $479 $429 at Amazon

Save $50: This is the biggest saving we've seen so far this Prime Day, and it's open to everyone. This bundle includes the all-important Switch, a handy carry case, 128GB SD Card, protective cover for the switch, a screen protector and more! All for just $429.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle: $299.99 at Best Buy

This is the MSRP but we doubt this special edition Switch console will stay in stock long. It includes a decorated Switch console with Fortnite pre-installed, yellow and blue Joy-Cons, 2,000 V-Bucks, and a download code for The Wildcat Bundle.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite deals

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: £219 £199 at Currys

Save £20: This hot offer from Currys PC World includes a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite console and the ever-popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There's even a two-year guarantee included. Grab it before it's gone!

View Deal

Best Nintendo Switch Lite deals: US

Nintendo Switch game deals

Best Nintendo Switch game deals: UK

Just Dance 2021: £49.99 £23.99 at Amazon

Save £26: Just Dance is one of the most popular titles for the Switch, and with 52% off, this game is around the same price we saw over the Black Friday period. We can't imagine it getting much cheaper (or much more entertaining to play!).

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 00:00 (BST)

View Deal

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: £19.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Save 25%: Okay, so £5 isn't the biggest saving but you can still put that fiver away for a rainy day (or put it towards something else). This is a download code only for Mario + Rabbids Kingdown Battle, which is described as a "crazy, tactical adventure".

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 00:00 (BST)View Deal

Warner Bros Lego Jurassic Park: £34.99 £22.98 at Amazon

Save £12: You can get 34% off this fun Jurassic Park themed game right now. You get to be Lego dinosaurs and relive the best moments of the film. Non-Prime members can get this roar-some offer for just a penny more than Prime members.View Deal

Best Nintendo Switch game deals: US

Nintendo Switch Online 12-month sub + 128GB micro SD: $54.98 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $20: You're essentially getting a free memory card with this 1-year subscription to Nintendo's online gaming library. This is a Nintendo Switch Online Family subscription, which allows for up to eight account holders to join in on the fun.

View Deal

Get Nintendo Switch games for just $39.99 at Walmart

Save up to $20: Discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories don't crop up that often in the US, so it's worth taking a look at Walmart's offerings, with The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakenings, Super Mario Odyssey, Lugi's Mansion 3 and Fire Emblem: Three Houses all now costing just $39.99.



View Deal

For more deals on gaming and more, see our sister site TechRadar's best Prime day deals, and check out GamesRadar's PS5 offers.

Read more: