This optical illusion thinks it knows how you live your life

Another day, another optical illusion. It feels as though the mind-bogglers have been gradually taking over Creative Bloq. And with today's fortune-telling optical illusion, it looks as though the brain-bafflers won't be slowing down anytime soon.

A YouTuber has shared several different optical illusions that supposedly tell you about your personality – but one has caught our eye. Depending on what image you see first, the vibrant mind-mystifier (see above) predicts how you're currently living your life (apparently). And if you fancy sinking your teeth into some more designs, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best optical illusions.

According to BRIGHT SIDE, if you see a nature scene then, "your life is full of different events at the minute, and you don't like a routine". The video suggests that you should choose to "mix up your activities so you'll never do the same stuff several days in a row".

However, if you saw a face in the design (see below) then you are more of an organised person. According to the video, you're unlikely to live without a plan because you find it "unsafe". Although we'd take the life advice with a pinch of salt – it's just an optical illusion after all.

Did you spot the face in the design? (Image credit: BRIGHT SIDE)

Aside from the fact that it feels like the illusion just took a deep dive into my brain (yes, I saw the nature scene first), I really like the design. With a bold and contrasting colour palette and 8-bit style design, the nature scene-come-face is actually quite nostalgic and reminds me of the vaporwave aesthetic (you know, the colourful computer-inspired look from the 80s).

This isn't the first soothsaying/advice-giving illusion we've seen. In fact, just last week we found a mind-boggler that can tell if you're young at heart. There is also an illusion that supposedly reveals your secret dreams, and one can apparently predict your love life. Who knew that optical illusions could be so wise?

If you're feeling inspired by all this optical illusion talk, then why not have a go at creating your own? Just head over to our guide on how to download Photoshop to get started. Or if you'd rather indulge in some more trippy designs, then check out our roundup of the best Trompe l'oiel illusions.

