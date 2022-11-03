Turns out the Overwatch 2 logo features the world's tiniest design fail

Gamers can be a fussy bunch, and with catastrophes like the botched Cyberpunk and GTA 'remaster' launches over the last couple of years, they've had plenty to complain about. But this just be the most ridiculous objection yet – and it's right up our street.

Yep, we love a good logo design fail here at Creative Bloq – especially one that's hardly visible to the naked eye. One Reddit user has spotted that the logo for Overwatch 2, released this month, isn't quite pixel perfect. One side of the supposedly symmetrical symbol is 1px higher than the other. Bin the whole thing! (You won't find a pixel out of place in our roundup of the best logos of all time.)

Yep, one Redditor has noticed that the logo on the 'waiting for game' screen isn't quite symmetrical. And hey, while it might seem insignificant, we're pretty sure more than one graphic designer has been kept awake at night by a single pixel out of place.

And as you might expect, Redditors have been responding to the find with appropriate indignation. "Blizzard needs to publicly apologize for this if they want people to keep playing. It's unacceptable," one user comments, while another adds, "Thanks, I can't unsee this now." As some have pointed out, this is actually a pretty difficult mistake to make – haven't the designers heard of Adobe Illustrator's mirror tool? If you're reading, folks, may we direct you to our roundup of the best Adobe Illustrator tutorials.

