Pantone launches super-sized colour chips

Pantone has launched a range of full-sized single-colour sheets to help product, fashion and home furnishing designers find the right shade for their creations. The new range of TPG Sheets aims to address the need for larger physical references in design workflows and presentations.

The new, bigger sheets will promote better colour communication by providing a more versatile, clearer format for individual colours. TPG Sheets are currently available for the shades in Pantone's Fashion, Home + Interiors (FHI) system.

Individual 8.5"x11" colour sheets are available for Pantone's Fashion, Home + Interiors (FHI) system

While the company's mini colour chips are fine if you're, say, an individual designer trying to find the right special ink for your poster, the bigger sheets look likely to prove incredibly useful in presentation situations and group meetings, where individual stakeholders might need to consider the colour from afar.

You can hang them up for others to evaluate or compare, or try them out in different lighting conditions. Pantone even suggests that product designers could wrap the sheet around an item to get a better idea of how it might look in real life.

Each sheet comes printed with a grid on the back, for easy sharing

TPG sheets are 8.5 inches x 11 inches of lacquer-coated paper, with a 1 inch x 1 inch grid printed on the back for easy cutting and sharing. Each printed square includes the colour name and number to prevent identification mix-ups. Each sheet costs $15/£12, and they're available to ship globally. You can find out more about TPG Sheets here.

