Dell price crash: Save £500 on this top 2-in-1 laptop

If you're in the market for a versatile laptop with plenty of power, but can't wait until Black Friday 2019, then we have news of a hot deal from Dell that ought to do the trick.

From Monday 16 September through to 18 September, Dell is having a 72-hour sale on its high-end ultrabook, the new XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop, which will save you a cool £500 on the usual price, making it one of the best Dell XPS deals we've seen of late.

The model in question is a must-have for designers keen on having the freedom to work wherever they like. It's equipped with a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, so you can be sure it can come with most design tasks you care to throw at it.

This Dell XPS 2-in-1 is a powerful and versatile beast (Image credit: Dell)

It also features a 13.4-inch 4K HDR touch display for the ultimate in clarity, and it weighs in at just 1.33kg – not much more than the latest MacBook Air – so it's ready to go with you anywhere.

We're already big fans of the Dell XPS range for their unbeatable combination of powerful specifications, beautiful displays and rock-solid build, and this model's no exception. Normally it would set you back £1,899, but for 72 hours only you can get one for just £1,399.

Getting your hands on this sweet deal couldn't be easier; simply follow this link (it goes live at 00.01am on Monday 16 September), and use the code MEGA500 at the checkout to see £500 knocked off the price.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390): Was £1,899, now £1,399 at Dell

This powerful 2-in-1 laptop has everything you need – a 4K touch screen, high-end i7 processor, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. This deal's available from 00.01am on Monday 16 September until midnight on 18 September.

Don't hang around, though, this is a limited-time deal that'll end at midnight on Wednesday.

