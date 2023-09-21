The Pringles x Caviar Co. branding is delightfully opulent

By Natalie Fear
published

It's the best thing to come out of TikTok.

Pringles x The Caviar Co. set with various Pringle pots, caviar and caviar utensils
(Image credit: The Caviar Co./Pringles)

Pringles has just announced an unlikely collaboration with The Caviar Co. after a recent TikTok trend went viral where users sampled the bizarre culinary combo. Three limited edition kits are available, featuring the finest caviar (and caviar utensils) and a selection of mini Pringle pots – the quintessential grazing selection for any sophisticated diner party.

The sleek sets are available to purchase on The Caviar Co.'s website, but as you can imagine, it'll set you back a little more than the average can of Pringles. (If you're looking for more sophisticated branding ideas, check out our collection of the best graphic design books).

Hand holding a tray with caviar and Pringles on it, and the Pringles x Caviar Co. logo

(Image credit: The Caviar Co./Pringles)

While the concept is pretty ridiculous, the design of this collaboration is oddly gorgeous. With its luxe black packaging, gold accents and sleek ribbon closure, the box itself could easily pass as a high-class Harrods hamper. Even old Julius Pringle (yes, that's Mr. Pringle's name) seems to fit right in on the front of the box. 

The accompanying promo video features 1920s swing music and a mild Gatsby-esque theme, giving the ad a classy retro vibe. Overall, the campaign has a playful self-awareness that feels suitably suave and slightly silly (the perfect combo for a crisp and caviar collab). 

@pringles

♬ original sound - Pringles

So, what about that dreaded deluxe price tag? Well, the kits range from a casual $49 all the way up to an astounding $140 but with gold serving spoons, a custom caviar key and a Mr. P bowtie tray, it's certainly a fun way to serve up a little luxury. 

The kits come in three flavours: 'Smoky Shores', 'Salt of the Sea' and the full 'Crisps and Caviar' set which features three iconic Pringles flavours. While it's not the most budget-friendly, there's a good selection of choices for you to recreate this TikTok trend, so head to the official Pringles and Caviar shop to check it out.

A selection of Pringles crisps and caviar in a black box

A look inside the 'Crisps and Caviar' selection box which features three flavours of Pringles and two caviar pots. (Image credit: The Caviar Co./Pringles)

If you're after some more bizarre brand collaborations, check out the McDonald's x Palace clothing collection that fans were calling a fashion flop, or take a look at the Barbie Burger King meal that didn't exactly have us tickled pink. 

