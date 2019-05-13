Popular drawing app gets a powerful update

Following the announcement back in April that the Text tool was finally coming to Procreate, Procreate Pocket, the drawing app for the iPhone, has also had a makeover. And spoiler alert: it's a good one.

Procreate Pocket 3.0 now comes with that all-important Text tool, allowing you to add type to your creations, and while this is big enough news by itself, that's not all. Other highlights in this update include the QuickShape tool, which means you can draw a rough shape, a wonky triangle, say, and then have it snap to create smooth lines and a flawless shape. We reckon this update could be what Procreate Pocket needs to propel itself onto our list of the best iPhone apps.

Procreate has a shiny new interface. Image: Savage Interactive

You can also access these tools easier than ever with the help QuickMenus. Just like on the iPad app, with Procreate Pocket 3.0 creatives are able to choose six options to have on their QuickMenu bar, which appears with a double tap on the canvas or the stylus button. This means you can access the tools you use most more easily, and should speed up your workflow.

One of our main bugbears with the Procreate Pocket 2 (see our full review here) was that it was fiddly to work with, so hopefully this goes at least some way to addressing that issue.

Other new tools include Liquify, Warp and Distort, and Crop and Resize. There are more sharing options, such as Brush set sharing (see our list of best Procreate brushes) and Layer sharing. And you can also create animated GIFs, because who doesn't love a good GIF?

The parity between the iPad and iPhone apps also means that creatives can create quick sketches in the iPhone app while out and about or in a client meeting, and then switch to the iPad to finesse their ideas. Whether or not creatives will choose to work in this way remains to be seen.

You can buy Procreate Pocket 3 for $4.99/£4.99 via the App store. Those who already have Procreate Pocket version 2 will get a free upgrade to the new version.

