Attention PS5 gamers: these bundle deals are live now!

Sony's latest console, the PlayStation 5, has proved elusive to gamers all around the world. Even nearly two years after its launch the powerful new device is rarely found in stock. However, UK gamers are in luck. Today Currys has a number of PS5 bundles available for £749 (opens in new tab). Yes, it's expensive, but the bundle offers a discount of around £50 if the items are taken individually, and it could be your best chance of securing a PS5.

The cheapest bundles include the disc-edition PS5, a 1TB SSD drive, an extra DualSense Wireless Controller, a Logitech G435 Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset and a game (Gran Turismo 7 (opens in new tab) or Horizon Forbidden West (opens in new tab)). At £749 that'll save you around £50, so it's a worthwhile investment if you're also in need of some accessories. There are also bundles with both games available for £799 (opens in new tab), which saves you a similar amount.

As we mentioned previously, PS5 stock doesn't last long, so snap these bundles up if you want to get your hands on Sony's latest console and some great accessories.

(opens in new tab) Sony PS5 accessories bundle: £799 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £50: If you'd like both games, a slightly more expensive bundle is available that still saves you the price of a brand new game. If you're a hardcore gamer that's desperate for a PS5 this is the bundle for you.

If these bundles are a little too expensive for you, keep an eye on our regularly updated PS5 restock guide. Once you have got your hands on a shiny new PS5, you might want a new TV to play it on. Thankfully, we've put together this helpful piece on the best TV for PS5, which includes options for all budgets and requirements. We've also got a guide to the best monitors for PS5 too.

Not reading this in the UK? Don't worry, you can take a quick look at PS5 availability and prices in your location below.

