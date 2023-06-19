These awesome new PS5 plates let us game like it's 1997

Remember when transparent tech was all the rage? From the N64 to the iMac G3, the 1990s saw a trend for revealing everything's innards through coloured plastic. Today's computers and gaming consoles may be more powerful but more than a few of us still have a soft spot for those devices of old.

Dbrand's banking on that nostalgia with its new PS5 Darkplates. If the sheer, blinding white of the PS5's design isn't for you, it's offering retro panels that can make the PS5 look like a transparent N64 (see the best PS5 deals if you're still seeking the console itself).

The PS5 design was mercilessly mocked on its release for looking like a WiFi router or a desktop PC tower. If you've still not come to terms with it, here's a possible solution. With four retro colourways to choose from Dbrand's PS5 Darkplates aim to let you turn the clock back to Christmas Day 1997.

There are versions for both the disc and digital PS5 and there are also optional retro lightstrip packs to change the PS5's LED colours. At $105, they're quite pricey compared to competing options, but that might be a price worth paying for anyone who misses the N64 or the days of gorgeous transparent devices in general.

