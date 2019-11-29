Quick! Get this cheap Acer Chromebook for almost HALF its usual price

There are hundreds of stunning deals to be had this Black Friday, and only a few of them will have as big a markdown as this Acer Chromebook 14 on sale at Amazon, which is a great lightning deal. With its usual priced slashed from $246, it's got a 48% discount to only $149.99.

The Acer Chromebook is ideal as a second laptop – a light and super-portable option for when on the move. Checking emails, watching Netflix (other streaming providers are available) and viewing documents is a pleasure on its 14-inch HD screen. And the gold colour is pretty fly too. With 14 hours battery life, you could journey across the country and still have juice left. Remember: Amazon lightning deals sell out fast so if you want this model, it's worth putting your skates on.

This weekend will see deals flying off the shelves. Check out our Black Friday deals hubs to keep up-to-date with what's going on. We'll be updating the best Apple deals, Wacom deals and Microsoft deals regularly.

Acer Chromebook 14 | 32GB: $246.00 $149.99 at Amazon

Save 48%: This Acer Chromebook (gold) is perfect as a second laptop. With an Intel Celeron N3160 Quad-Core Processor 1.6GHz, a 14-inch HD screen and 32GB of memory it's ideal for browsing, watching and emailing at high-res.View Deal

If you're looking for a laptop but would like some more options, check out our MacBook deals and Microsoft deals hubs. Or here are some more deals from around the web: