Can you guess which of these logos are for real clients?

What makes a good logo design can be subjective. But there's no doubt a good logo should be instantly recognisable, even if it's for a brand that you don't identify with. But how easy is it to identify the concept logos from the ones designed for clients?

Reddit user u/Amtsag1980 has posted 20 logos (below) to test just that. The 'real logos' might not be for big brands but then that's what makes the whole scenario more intriguing, and there's been plenty of love for them.

If you want to compare these logos to the best ones to ever come from a designer's hand, then check out our best logos post.

20 logos, but how many are for clients? (Image credit: Reddit)

Reddit user TheRudKing picked out the logo for Sunkids as a favourite, saying, "That sunkids one is absolutely perfect." theunbranded reinforced this choice with, "The sunkids logo is extremely well executed! My personal favourite." But Buenarf was showing the love for a couple of different choices, "R visualisation and vortex are my favourites. Simple, clever, and recognisable."

All good choices, though should a logo tell us what the product or service is meant to be? The text and graphic combine well in the ORMASH logo, instantly suggesting something to do with sun. And Wavy Motion is a smart bringing together of text and graphic.

So how many are for real clients? Five definites, plus two more depending on how you look at it. The three logos that have Hebrew letters in them, as well as CARMIT and Evergreen are the real deal. The ORMASH logo was a redesign for a real company but it's not in use. And then there's the AM logo, which u/Amtsag1980 says they, "designed for a friend who's an industrial designer." How did you do?

See the original post on Reddit here.

Read more: