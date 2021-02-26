Get a staggering 57% off 21.5-inch Samsung monitor – now only $80

If you’re looking for an affordable monitor, or a decent secondary screen for your set up, there are some great deals out there. And by far one of the strongest deals we’ve seen recently is this Samsung SE450, which now costs only $79.99 over at HP.

That's 57% off the 21.5 inch model, saving you a cool $109 in total. It's a great price for anyone needing a secondary monitor to keep in the house, with the standard 1920 x 1080 resolution you'd expect from any decent monitor on the market.

For more great deals and screens on the higher-end side of things, keep an eye on our Best 4K monitor roundup post which features huge savings on Dell, LG and other Samsung monitors.

The best monitor deals today: US

Samsung monitor: $189.00 $79.99 at HP

Save $109: The Samsung SE450 is a good choice if in need of a second screen. It has the 1920 x 1080 resolution you'd expect from any decent monitor, and its 21.5" screen size should also suffice.

View Deal

BenQ monitor: $499 $449 at Amazon

Save $50: The BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch monitor is a bigger option for creatives needing more scope. This deal saves you 10% off a screen with nifty QHD resolution and colour gamut.



View Deal

The best monitor deals today: UK

Dell monitor: £195 £144 at Dell

Save £52: 26% off the Dell P2219HK monitor? Now that's a deal. This 21.5" comes with a stylish ultra thin bezel design and that guaranteed Dell quality.

View Deal

BenQ monitor: £329 £259 at Very

Save £50: This is a great deal on the BenQ EL2870U monitor. This 27 inch gaming screen comes with 4K resolution, and price tags like this don't come often for this kind of display.

View Deal

Still looking for a great deal? Here are some more fantastic deals on top quality monitors, wherever you are in the world...

Read more: