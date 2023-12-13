The Samsung Tab A8 for under $150 is my deal of the day

And it arrives before Christmas too.

If you're looking for a creative tablet to gift a loved one this Christmas (or for yourself) then we've got a great deal for you. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now just $149.99 at Amazon for the 32GB model. That's an $80 saving on the usual $229 retail price for the tab. 

We think the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a great choice for creatives, although the 32GB model has only 3G of RAM – which isn't that reliable for running multiple tasks or apps. You can upgrade to the 64GB model (with 4GB of RAM) for an extra $30, reduced to $179 down from $279 at Walmart

There's also the option to upgrade your storage using a MicroSD card, which is the more affordable solution for many, but if you can squeeze in another $50, then we recommend opting for the 128GB model which is $100 off right now, priced at just $229.99 from Best Buy.  

Overview: This tablet is considered mid-range and within budget for a lot of people, including students. But even with these latest price cuts it's nowhere near as budget-friendly as its little brother, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Multitasking on this tab is great, it has a nice full HD display, and Samsung Dex is amazing for use as a workstation. 

Key features: Display: 10.5 -inch LCD (1200 x 1920) | Processor: Unisoc Tiger T618 (8-core)| RAM: 3-4GB|SSD: 32GB-128GB |Camera: 8 MP Main, 5MP front |OS: Android 11, upgradable to 13 | Weight: 508g|

Release date: January 17, 2022. 

Price history: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) first retailed at around $279.99/£229 for the entry-level 32GB model, and we then saw this fall to $189/£189 by April. These sale prices are lower than retail but won't last forever. 

Review consensus: We haven't officially tested or reviewed this tablet yet, but our sister site TechRadar got its hands on one and was pleasantly surprised, offering a 4-star verdict. The team praised the premium feel of the tablet and how it delivers on being affordable without compromising on a crisp display with vibrant colours. 

TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑ 

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 in your region and worldwide using our clever shopping widget. 

