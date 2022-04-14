The best Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 prices in April 2022

Finding the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 prices is as easy as opening this page and scrolling down. That's because we've pulled all the best deals and the lowest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 prices together with our special deals widget. If the deal is good and live, it will be show down below.

But why bother looking for low Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 prices? Because it's a really good Android tablet, that's why. Released in early 2022, it supersedes the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (here's more on good Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite prices) with plenty of updates. These include, a larger 10.5-inch display, a sleek 6.9mm thick body, a fast Octa core processor, with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB memory (and extra expansion options), and some pretty impressive quad speakers that boast Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Because it's fairly new, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 prices you'll mainly see here aren't going to be massively low. In fact, some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deals that we've seen have come directly from Samsung, and include specific trade-ins (see links above). However, discounts have started to occur. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 retails at $279.99/£229, but we've already seen those prices dip down to $189/££189 already – so if you see anything that beats that, we'd suggest you take a serious look at it.

Not looking for an Android tablet? Have a look at our page on the complete iPad Generations. Or, if you want to go for a more dedicated drawing option, definitely check out our list of the best drawing tablets.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 prices

(Image credit: Samsung)

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 prices

Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 worth it? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a seriously good mid-range tablet. Yes, it's more expensive than the previous Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, and its budget brother the A7 Lite. But then it offers some serious improvements, most notably the better display and the banging quad speakers. The whole design is more chic, too, with thin bezels and thin body depth. It's also way faster than the previous model.

Related articles: