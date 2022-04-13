The best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite prices in April 2022

You'll be searching for the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite prices if you're looking for a bargain on a quality tablet for casual digital art and general use. Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and the Lite version are cracking tablets that can be picked up at a decent price in context to the competition, and that's why we've put this page together, pulling in all the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite prices and deals, as they go live.

The latest 10.4-inch version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 came out in 2020, though Samsung has currently stopped selling it on its site – meaning you're likely to find great deals on it. The latest 8.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite came out in 2021 as a cheaper and lighter take on the A7.

Though prices will vary on both tablets (thanks to the release of the more recent Samsung Galaxy Tab A8), right now the general asking price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is around $229.99/£165 for the 32GB model, and $279.99/£199 for the 64GB model.

As far as Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite prices go, the price starts at $159/£149 for the 32GB version, and £200/£189 for the 64GB model. But what does each tablet offer? For those details, scroll down the page to find each specs. If you've already made your mind up, immediately below are the best current Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite prices, and the standard A7 prices. If you want to go for a more dedicated drawing option, definitely check out our list of the best drawing tablets.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite prices

(Image credit: Samsung)

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 prices

(Image credit: Samsung)

Are the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and A7 Lite any good? Creative Bloq's sister title Tom's Guide called the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 the "best iPad alternative" in its 2020 review, and we heartedly agree. Although there's the newer A8 version to think about now, we still think the A7 has plenty going for it, especially its current lower prices. Unlike the iPad, it offers USB-C charging, face recognition, and a lovely thin-bezel design. The battery life is still brilliant, too, at 13 hours of use. However, the 10.4-inch, 2000x1200-pixel screen isn't quite as good as the 2020 iPad. The tablet is also not as fast. And what about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite? This was released in 2021 as a more affordable option to the A7. If you want a small, portable, light tablet of 8-inches to watch YouTube and have full access to the Android and the Google Play store – but conversely don't need super fast speeds or the highest res display – this is a great option.

Related articles: