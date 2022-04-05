Did Samsung just make the most beautiful TV ever?

We love art, and we love TV (and no, we're not trying to start a debate over whether TV is art). But now, thanks to Samsung's latest version of its ingenious The Frame TV, we might finally be able to enjoy the best of both worlds.

TVs have been able to display art for a long time, but it's always looked a little, techy – like someone left a screensaver on. But Samsung has just revealed a new matte display for the TV, in order to make the art look a lot more, well, arty. Yep, the world's most stylish TV (opens in new tab)just got even more stylish.

(Image credit: Samsung)

For the uninitiated, The Frame is a display that transforms into art when you're not watching TV. Users can choose art from the Samsung Collection or upload their own. And the 2022 model's (opens in new tab) matte display uses Anti-Reflection technology to limit light distraction on the screen by reducing the effects of glare.

Available in sizes ranging from 43 to a whopping 85 inches, the 2022 version was announced back in January, and is finally available to order. Be warned, though – it ain't cheap. The price starts at $999 and shoots all the way up to $4299 for the largest.

Even in bright light, artworks may be savored the way they were meant to be seen with The Frame's enhanced 2022 Matte Display. Jason Grant uses The Frame to set the mood by blending colors and textures. Learn more: https://t.co/LjFZeyUyvh#TheFrame #LifestyleScreen #Samsung pic.twitter.com/8Cazgdk7bWMarch 29, 2022 See more

But it sounds like it's worth the extra cost. The Verge (opens in new tab) recently spent some time with the 2022 version of the frame, and announced that it's "hard to believe it's actually a TV," adding, "the artwork looks more real and convincing than ever before."

And it seems social media is excited at the prospect of an even more realistic TV/art hybrid. "I want this for the sole purpose of having people over to my house and not telling them it’s a television and then occasionally blinking some incredibly disturbing art on top of a stock impressionist print," one user offers (opens in new tab).

Of course, nothing will ever compare to seeing an artwork in the flesh, but we'll always be here for a piece of tech designed to disappear into the furniture when not in use. If you're looking for a display that's just a display, take a look at the best 4K monitors available now.

