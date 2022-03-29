Get the world's most stylish TV for its lowest ever price in this epic deal

If you're after a high-performance TV that'll also make a stylish addition to your home, look no further than Samsung's The Frame. Right now you can get the 65-inch Frame TV for $1,497.99, down from $1,797.99, at Amazon. That's a saving of $300 and the lowest price we've seen on this uniquely designed TV.

As well as making an elegant addition to the interior design of your home, The Frame also delivers vivid 4K picture quality with its powerful QLED display, meaning you can enjoy all your favourite films, TV shows and games in stunning clarity. This TV also has a dedicated art mode for displaying paintings and photography. Art mode works so well that we included The Frame in our rundown of the best NFT displays.

If you're in the UK there are savings for you too, with Amazon offering the 65-inch The Frame for just £1,104 (original price £1,199). We don't expect these prices or stock to hang around long, so definitely snap one up if you're in the market for this ultra-stylish smart TV.

The best Samsung The Frame TV deals: US

The Frame 65-inch: $1,797.99 $1,497.99 at Amazon

Save $300: This is the best price we've seen on Samsung's super-stylish The Frame TV. As well as elegant design you'll also get a host of smart features, including built-in Amazon Alexa.

The Frame 65-inch: $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Samsung

Save $500: If Amazon's stock runs out, Samsung is offering The Frame TV for just $2 more. It's still an expensive TV, but the minimalist design and excellent specs mean you more than get your money's worth.

The best Samsung The Frame TV deals: UK

The Frame 65-inch TV: £1,199 £1,104 at Amazon

Save £95: In the UK you can save almost £100 on The Frame TV at Amazon. Stock is low, so if you want this unique TV with its minimalist design, vivid display and smart features you should act fast.

The Frame 65-inch TV: £1,699 £1,299 at Samsung

Save £400: With Amazon's stock being low, you can still get a great price on The Frame TV if you purchase it directly from Samsung. We don't know how long this will last though so don't hang around.

If you'd like to read about what to consider when buying a new TV or just want to browse some options before making a decision, take a look at our guide to the best TVs. If it's current-gen gaming is your main concern, then you might prefer to check out our look at the best TV for PS5.

If you're not reading this in the US or the UK, there's no need to worry, you can browse today's best Samsung The Frame TV deals in your location below.

