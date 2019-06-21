Up to 66% off Apple cases and covers in this mega deal

Apple's cases and covers are notoriously expensive, but right now John Lewis is offering some big discounts that make the pricetags much more friendly. If you've been saving your pennies in the hope of snagging an amazing Prime Day deal on an Apple accessory, now may be the time to rethink your plans, with prices dropping by over 50% on some sleeves.

Not sure which accessories are right for you? Head over to our guide to the best iPad accessories, which includes styluses, keyboards, cases and covers, headphones and more.

If you're on the hunt for some new kit, John Lewis is also offering deals on a whole host of other Apple devices, from iMacs to Apple Watches. The retailer is coming good with its offers right now – last week we reported on a trade-in deal that meant your could swap an old smart device for up to £340 off a Series 4 Apple Watch (potentially taking it down to just £59). Read on for our pick of the best deals on Apple accessories and more.

Leather sleeve for 12" MacBook: £149 £50

Over 65% off: John Lewis has dropped the price of this smart leather MacBook sleeve by around 2/3, to a very reasonable £50. It comes in Midnight Blue or Saddle Brown, and you get a 2-year guarantee, too.

View Deal

Leather sleeve for 10.5" iPad Pro: £129 £60

Over 50% off: Pick up a stylish leather sleeve for your iPad Pro at less than half price. These sleeves are lined with soft microfibre to keep your device protected and screen smudge-free, and there's a place to store your Apple Pencil. The Midnight Blue version is also on sale for £70.

View Deal

Apple Smart Cover for 10.5" iPad Pro: £44 £30

Save £14: Apple's Smart iPad covers have always been on the expensive side, so now's your chance to pick one up a more reasonable price. The white and pale pink versions of these smart covers have been knocked down to £30.

View Deal

If you're in the US, you won't be able to take advantage of these deals. However, we've found a good alternative with a big discount at Walmart:

US: Fintie sleeve for iPad Pro 10.5": $29.99 $11.99 at Walmart

Over 50% off: It's not Apple-official, but this pouch is a great alternative. It's made from premium synthetic leather with soft lining to protect your device. There's also a built-in buckle fastener to hold your Apple Pencil.

View Deal

And if you've got a little more to spend, there are also some top savings to be had on Apple devices. These are the biggest discounts:

2017 Apple iMac 27": £1599 £1300 at John Lewis

Save £200: There's a big saving to be had on this 27" iMac (2017), which is now under £1400. For that, you get Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and a stunning 27" Retina 5K screen.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3: £599 £400 at John Lewis

Further reductions – save £199: John Lewis has dropped the price of this Series 3 Apple Watch with GPS and cellular connections again, taking it down to £450. The same watch in white is also on sale, but will cost you £50 more. Apple is throwing in 3 months of Apple Music for free with either.

View Deal

Take a look at all the deals here.

Read more: