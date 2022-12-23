So the new PS5 controller doesn't quite have the Edge over the original

Sony’s new PS5 controller, the wireless DualSense Edge, boasts a host of new features for gamers. It offers a massive degree of customisation, with adjustable triggers and haptic feedback, and features replaceable analogue stick modules, which mean stick drift shouldn't be as costly an issue.

But one detail may dampen gamers' excitement. A frequent complaint about the existing PS5 DualSense controller has been its poor battery life. And it turns out the new 'pro' device fares even worse (see our guide to the best PS5 controllers for other options).

The PS5 DualSense Edge is Sony's first stab at offering its own 'pro' controller to compete with the likes of Scuf. It has replaceable stick modules, three changeable stick caps, a function button to quickly change pre-set control profiles, adjustable trigger lengths and mappable back buttons.

There are a couple of catches, though. At $199.99 / £209.99, it costs around three times the price of the original PS5 DualSense controller. On top of that, it turns out that its battery doesn't last as long. The original DualSense can last between five and 10 hours on a single charge with its standard 1050mAh battery. According to the Verge (opens in new tab), Sony says the DualSense Edge has a “moderately shorter” life, without specifying the battery size or expected life.

The Verge quoted PlayStation spokesperson Ken Zhang as saying “We’ve included many more features within the same form factor and ergonomic design as the original DualSense controller. Additionally, the longer USB braided cable is also great for competitive players who prefer playing with a wired connection to avoid wireless interference – this option preserves battery life.”

Sony's new DualSense Edge controller (Image credit: Sony)

The response from PS5 gamers has been mixed. For many, the ultra-customisable controls outweigh the inconvenience of battery life, with many saying to simply keep it charged or use the cable. "Possibly the best controller I've seen," one person wrote on YouTube (opens in new tab). "Looks nice and has great features." "Since when is word "Pro" and "Wireless" good together? It should not even be an option to play without cable," one person wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab)

But many aren't convinced "$200 for less battery life seems absurd," one person tweeted. "Worse battery life = No buy It's already frustrating as it is with the current controller," someone else wrote, while others argue that upgrading the battery should have been a priority.

We'll reserve our final judgement until after we've reviewed it, but it seems a shame that Sony couldn't make the controller better than the existing DualSense in every aspect. The PS5 DualSense Edge is available to pre-order from the Sony Playstation (opens in new tab) website. You can see the best prices on the original controller below.

Read more: