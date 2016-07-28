Running your own business can be a daunting prospect, but if you've ever fancied making the break from employment and striking out on your own, or if you're already a freelancer and want to improve your prospects or expand your horizons, here's something that can help you make the best of it.

If you come to Generate London on 21 September, there's an all-day workshop that will teach you not only how to start your own design business, but also how to ensure that you make money and build your enterprise into a profitable going concern.

Hosted by Brad Weaver, managing partner and director of design in Atlanta, Georgia, the workshop's title says it all: Start and build a profitable design business. It aims to help you streamline your marketing, operations and finances, in order to get you focused in four key areas:

How you operate

Who your clients are

How to price your work

How to stop the crazy revisions and break the scope creep cycle

Over the course of the day you'll learn a host of tips and techniques, from all-important financial issues such as working out your actual billing rate, how to get paid for proposals, which pricing models work best for you and how to use them, and how to raise your rates, through to the brass tacks of running a business: your vertical and horizontal market targets, your elevator pitch, where to focus your attention in order to maximise your time for growth, and of course how to actually start or re-form your business for legal and financial stability.

Brad will also be hosting a session on pricing your work; don't miss it!

It's going to be a day packed with practical advice and useful insights, designed to help you shift your mindset from emotional to pragmatic when it comes to your pricing and operations, and show you how to build towards a value-based pricing strategy with better estimation workflows.

By the end of the day you'll no longer have to guess about what to charge, who to work with and how to get them to sign on the dotted line, and after the workshop is over you'll have access to a companion website that offers up-to-date resources, articles, tools and discussions, allowing you to continue learning as you grow.