Story-driven art book returns to make drawing accessible

Even if you're blessed with natural artistic talent, it's still difficult to learn how to draw. After all, you can only practice for so long before you need some expert advice to take your skills to the next level. Luckily for aspiring artists, the Draw Like A Boss book delivers exactly that.

Tackling everything from how to hold a pencil through to drawing subjects that seem to leap off the page, Draw Like A Boss is a comprehensive art book with a difference. Whereas most art books contain no-nonsense tutorials and dry exercises, this is one resource that isn't afraid to be a little creative: heaps of art theory and advice are put across via a fantasy story framework.

If you've ever played a choose-your-own-adventure book, you'll have some idea of how Draw Like A Boss works. The reader progresses through the lessons, addressed directly by the book itself, and 'levels up' along the way to defeat bosses – or, to put it in other words, you'll learn fundamental skills that will improve your drawing ability.

This fantasy approach might turn off some of the more serious artists out there, but the story element doesn't mean the quality of the tutorials is lessened. In fact, if you're really picky, you can tune out that side of things altogether to get straight to the facts. Although we think you'll be missing out on a lot of fun in the process.

Weighing in at nearly 300 pages, this hardback is full to the brim with artistic know-how that's clearly been a labour of love for authors Ash and Eli. With the first print run winning plenty of positive reviews on their Kickstarter page, they're now after help to fund a second run. There's roughly a month to go before their deadline, so be sure to head over to the new Draw Like A Boss campaign page and leave a donation.

To get a taste of what to expect from this stunning art book, check out the gallery below.

Image 1 of 5 Learn how to create detailed human anatomy Image 2 of 5 Tutorials help you build up realistic images Image 3 of 5 These compositional tips will show you how to plot a drawing Image 4 of 5 The lessons gradually build up your artistic skills Image 5 of 5 Even the most difficult techniques are made easy to understand

