Will the Surface Go 2 destroy the iPad Air?

A leaked spec list for the update to the Surface Go, Microsoft's cheapest tablet, suggests we might have serious rival to the iPad Air on our hands. Much like the Air, the Surface Go is a cheaper alternative to a pro tablet (in this case the Surface Pro 7), but shares many of its pricier sibling's features in a smaller package.

The specs reveal that two options will be available. The top-spec model packs an Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU, as well as 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The base model has half the storage (128GB) and features an Intel Pentium 4425Y CPU. One benefit of the Microsoft device over the iPad is that it runs on full Windows, supporting desktop versions of apps such as Photoshop (although there are a huge number of iPad apps for designers).

2018's original Surface Go (Image credit: Future)

The processors revealed in the specs (shared by Twitter user _rogame) are a definite improvement, and it's good to see a 256GB option, doubling the storage of the original Surface Go. We're a little disappointed however to see that the previous model's 8GB RAM has remained unchanged. Still, the smaller Surface was never intended to be a powerhouse – as we said in our Surface Go review, it's the bright screen and great inking experience that makes it a solid option for creatives on the go.

The iPad Air could be the Surface Go's main competitor (Image credit: Apple)

And when it comes to its most obvious competitor, the iPad Air, the Surface Go with these specs definitely take a bite out of Apple. Not only does the iPad contain just 3GB of RAM, but it's also much more expensive – starting at $499 for only 64GB of storage. If the Surface Go maintains its $399.99 price for the base model, it could look like great value next to the iPad.

Ultimately, it boils to down to which software ecosystem you prefer – for iOS fans, the iPad Air is a great digital canvas (read our iPad Air review). But with access to full Windows apps, improved specs and a great price, the Surface Go 2 might end up turning the heads of more than a few Apple fans.

