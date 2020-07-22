Get a massive £211 off the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 in the Amazon sale

Amazon has just released a number of great deals in the UK, and none better than this massive £211 off this 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. That means the ultra-thin device, which runs Windows 10 Home 2019, and boasts USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays and docking stations, plus lush sounding Omnisonic speakers, is now going for £1,487 as apposed to its usual £1,699.

And that's not all. Amazon have released deals on more models in the same range. Have a look at our pick below.

The Surface Laptop 3 device has become hugely popular among the creative community in recent years. With its clean, elegant design, it is thin and starting at just 1.2 kg, it's perfectly portable. And we've long been a fan of this great laptop, so much so it secured a spot in our round up of the best laptops for graphic design. Want to know exactly what its capable of? Read our in-depth Surface Laptop 3 review.

Amazon sale: The best Surface Laptop 3 deals

Surface Laptop 3 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD: £1,699 £1,487 at Amazon

Save £211: This is the biggest saving that you'll find on the brilliant Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 at the moment. A fantastic laptop at a great price. But hurry, offer only available while stocks last.

View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD: £1,199 £1,078.99 at Amazon

Save £120: Same great laptop, same great Windows 10 Home, for less. If 128GB storage is fine for your needs, this is a great laptop to get for all-purpose use.

View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD: £1,469 £1,320.99 at Amazon

Save £148: With this model, you get more storage, with a whopping 256GB. As with all the models here, it boasts a battery life of 11-plus hours, making it an ideal laptop for creatives on the go. View Deal

Not in the UK? Here are the best prices on the Microsoft Surface range in your area:

Read more: