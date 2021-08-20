Grab the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover and save $360 for record lowest price

If you've been on the look out for a versatile tablet/laptop, but you've been waiting for the best price possible, you're in luck. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has just had it's biggest price cut over at Best Buy. Its original price of $959 has just been slashed by $360 to just $599 – an absolute bargain, and just in time for back to school students.

We've long loved the Surface Pro 7 for its portability, power and creative potential, so we're happy to see such a huge discount on the tablet. And since it also comes with the Type Cover (usually sold separately), it's a note-worthy deal.

For context, we regularly see deals on the Surface Pro 7 from Best Buy cutting $260 off the price, and only once before has the huge US retailer reduced it by $360, so this is a rare bargain.

If you're looking for some more deals, we've put together an article on all the best Apple Back to School deals. And remember, this is the biggest online retailer event until Black Friday (probably in November), so make the most of it.

The best Surface Pro 7 deal right now

Surface Pro 7 (+ Type Cover): $959 Surface Pro 7 (+ Type Cover): $959 $599.99 at BestBuy

Save $260: This is the latest model of the Surface Pro 7 with a 12.3-inch touch-screen, 10th Gen Intel i3 core, and 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD. Importantly, it also comes with the Type Cover included, which is usually around $140 just by itself.

Other great Surface Pro deals

Surface Pro: $1,249.99 Surface Pro: $1,249.99 $624.99 at Adorama

Save $625: Snap up a 12.3-inch Surface Pro for less than half price! Running Windows 10 Pro, an Intel Core i5 processor, with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, this is the LTE tablet, so you can get the internet wherever you are (not just using Wi-Fi).

Surface Pro 7 (+ Type Cover): $1,030 Surface Pro 7 (+ Type Cover): $1,030 $799 at BestBuy

Save $230: The bigger sibling to the above model, this Surface Pro 7 also has a 12.3-inch touchscreen, but has the upgraded 10th Gen Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. Again, you get the type cover thrown in and it's the Platinum model.

Surface Pro 7: $1,199.99 Surface Pro 7: $1,199.99 $938 at Amazon

Save $261: This 10th gen Quad-Core i5 version of the Surface Pro 7 is the latest model, and comes with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. It also have a USB Type-C port and USB Type-A Port, and has a pretty tasty $233 discount at the moment. If you want more storage and more RAM, why not check out...

If the above deals aren't quite right, or they aren't available where you are, take a look at the other deals we've found below:

