The best Surface Pro 7 and 7 plus deals: cheap Surface Pro 7 tablets

The Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Pro 7 Plus (or 7+) are great hybrid tablets for heavy workloads, with the 7 being a popular choice for digital creatives in particular. And with the recent release of the Surface Pro 8, now is a great time to shop around for decent discounts on the 7 and 7 Plus – and we've put all the best deals down below.

But which one is right for you? The original Surface Pro 7 was released in October 2019 (when we reviewed it), and after three years Microsoft released the updated Surface Pro 7 Plus in January 2021. But the 7 Plus was released as a more 'business' option, and Microsoft has limited its availability through specific business sites like Verizon, meaning you're less likely to be able to pick up a discounted 7 Plus at Best Buy or Amazon.

Scroll further down to find out more about the differences between the Surface Pro 7 and the 7 Plus, and all the best deals on both the models right now. Or check out the best Surface Pro 8 prices that we can find.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Surface Pro 7 vs 7 Plus: similarities and differences

The Surface Pro 7 Plus is very similar to the 7 in many ways. They both use the same Type Cover keyboard and case, as well as the same Surface Pen Stylus. And, unlike the Surface Pro 8, the 7+ isn't a massive leap forward in design from the 7, as they both sport the same size bezels, kick stand backing, and the same 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-pixel touchscreen.

What's different is that the Surface Pro 7 Plus supports 4G LTE, whereas the 7 just has a wi-fi connection. That means that the 7 Plus will give you access to the internet, just like your smart phone, wherever you are. You can also upgrade the 7 Plus SSD manually, which is handy if you want to bump up the tablet's storage, plus it has better battery life. Then there's the price...

Surface Pro 7 vs 7 Plus: price & performance

Right now, you can get the starting configuration of the Surface Pro 7, with its Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD for $699/£639 (lower than the original retail price).

The starting model of the Surface Pro 7 Plus gets you Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD for the retail price of $899.

That may seem like a big win for the 7, but the 7 Plus sports an 11th Gen Intel Core CPU, which is faster and more powerful than the 10th Gen chip in the Surface Pro 7. All this comes down to both tablets being faster than the average premium laptop, with the 7 Plus a little bit better than the 7. But with the extra cost, and the availability problems of the 7 Plus, the Surface Pro 7 seems to us to be the more sensible option for the majority of users.

Read more: