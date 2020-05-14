Cheap Surface Pro 7 deal: get $260 off at Best Buy

Recently, Microsoft unveiled a range of new Surface products, and that's led to some fantastic deals on previous but still brilliant models. The best one we've seen so far is this deal from Best Buy, which knocks a huge $260 off a Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover. That means this powerful combo can now be yours for just $699!

We don't need to tell you that the Surface Pro 7 is a popular option for creatives. The power and sleek and super-portable design of the Surface Pro 7 has earned it a firm spot in our pick of the best tablets with a stylus. Being able to run the full version of Windows means it can also run popular creative software programs, like Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, with ease. Just a few reasons to take advantage of flash deals like this.

This is a limited deal, so if you've been thinking of investing in a Surface Pro 7, now's the time to buy. If you're still hungry for fantastic deals, stay up to date with all the announcements for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day in our dedicated hub (one to definitely bookmark!)

Save $260: This is an incredible saving on the ever-popular Surface Pro 7. With a 12.3-inch touch screen, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD, all finished off with a sleek black type cover, it's an absolute steal. Get yours while stocks last.



There's savings across the pond in the UK too, albeit more modest. Here is the best deal on the Surface Pro 7 in the UK right now:

Save £30: You can get the 12.3-inch touchscreen tablet straight from Microsoft's website for the best UK deal right now. It's ultra-light and versatile, with faster processing power and better battery life than ever before.

