The new Nintendo Switch Pro sounds utterly incredible

The Nintendo Switch might be one of the most popular video game consoles around right now, but it's starting to look a little long in the tooth. Aside from from the release of 2019's Lite edition, the Switch has remained unchanged both inside and out for nearly four years. But new leaks suggest the much-rumoured 'Switch Pro' is finally on the horizon.

According to leakers, the new console will mark a significant improvement on the original Switch, performance-wise. It's set to be the first model to support 4K resolution, along with Nvidia's DLSS tech (which is able to upscale image quality without a loss of frame rate). Check out our best Nintendo Switch deals if you want to start gaming right here and now.

The Nintendo Switch is starting to look a little long in the tooth (Image credit: Nintendo)

Well-regarded Nintendo leaker Nate Drake took to the ResetEra forum (as spotted by Wccftech) to claim that the new Nintendo Switch will be "like a PS4 with DLSS and a more capable CPU". While we can hardly expect the tiny Switch to compete with Sony's enormous PlayStation 5 (here's where to buy a PS5), a 4K handheld device as powerful as the PS4 sounds pretty incredible.

While the Switch currently supports 1080p output while docked (or 720p in handheld mode), 4K video would be a new frontier for Nintendo. Exploring Breath of the Wild's Hyrule or zooming around Bowser's castle in Mario Kart will be more immersive experiences than ever in crisp 4K.

And it's not just the internals that are in for what Drake calls a "meaningful upgrade" – the console's handheld mode is set to be enhanced, most likely receiving a larger, higher resolution display. And we might get to enjoy it sooner rather than later – the upgraded device is said to be dropping some time in 2021.

But perhaps the most interesting revelation is that the Nintendo Switch Pro might not be called the Nintendo Switch Pro at all – the new device is rumoured to be called the Super Nintendo Switch. This is, of course, a delightful nod to 1990's Super Nintendo Entertainment system, one of the most beloved retro consoles of all time.

We love this Switch Pro concept (Image credit: Computer Bild)

As for what the Super Nintendo Switch will look like, we'll have to wait and see. But if it's anything like this incredible 'Switch Pro' concept, fans will no doubt be pleased. Demonstrating what a larger display might look like, the design (above) features a huge, 4K screen and much more ergonomic-looking Joy Cons.

While the so-called Super Nintendo Switch sounds seriously impressive, it can't arrive soon enough – with both Microsoft and Sony launching their own, massively popular next-gen consoles in 2020, Nintendo will need to pull out all the stops to stay in the game. That said, the current Switch is showing no signs of slowing down, popularity-wise. Check out today's best deals below, and to get the most out of the console, take a look at our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch games.

