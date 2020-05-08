Modern tech gets a retro makeover in new spoof ads

Have you ever wondered what today's biggest tech inventions would look like on vintage posters? Us neither. But now that someone else has imagined it for us, we're pretty happy to have these new-but-old posters in our lives.

Uswitch has taken six pieces of revolutionary tech and given them posters fit for the Mad Men era. Some of them look like they should be in our best print ads roundup, and they all serve as a reminder of just how life-changing some of this tech is. By comparing the likes of the PlayStation 5 to having an entire arcade in your living room, it makes us realise just how surprising such tech would have been just 60 years ago.

Imagine having a doctor on your wrist... oh, wait (Image credit: Uswitch)

We love the shocked look of the lady who learns she could have her very own personal doctor on her wrist, as well as the joyful family on the PS5 – there are no images of sole players sitting in their bedrooms, here. No, gaming is all about family fun.

Who knew Alexa could sound so sophisticated? (Image credit: Uswitch)

Alexa is shown as the highlight of the dinner party, as this ad makes her sound ever so suave and desirable. There are definitely no mentions of robots or data.

The inclusion of the electric bike is to us the only one that doesn't quite fit with the rest, but we'll go with it, as that guy looks ever so jolly.

An iPhone and an Apple – what a combo (Image credit: Uswitch)

Perhaps our favourite ad is the one about the iPhone, which turns the phrase about an apple a day keeping the doctor away into a slogan about... well, an Apple product: 'An iPhone a day keeps the boredom away'. We don't know anyone who looks at their phone just once a day, what about an iPhone several times a day? Either way, it's catchy.

And although we're not quite as excited by the heating ad, it does bring home just what a smart idea smart heating is. Control your heating from anywhere – imagine!

You can read more about the spoof adverts over at uswitch.com.

