Stunning 55-inch 4K TV is lowest price of $399 in 4th July sales deal

There are some great savings to be had on 4K TVs, as the 4th July sales weekend deals come in, and retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart get involved.

Factoring in price, technology, and brand, the top pick for us right now is this 55-inch Insignia 4K smart TV – down from £499.99 to just $399.99, saving you $100. We're fans of the Best Buy-owned Insignia TV brand, and to get a hundred dollars off an already decently-priced 55-inch TV is pretty sweet.

And there's more! Scroll down to take a look at other great 4th July sales TV deals. And remember, this is the last big retail weekend this year until the massive Black Friday 2021 event (probably in November). Head over to see even more of the best 4th July sales deals this weekend.

4th July sales: TV deal of the day

Insignia 55-inch 4K smart TV: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: Insignia is a Tv brand owned by Best Buy, so if you ever see discounts on them over at Best Buy, you can be positive it's a good deal - as the starting prices are usually super-competative. To get $100 discount on a 55-inch model is a great deal any way you look at it.View Deal

4th July sales: the best TV deals for the weekend

Sony 49-inch X800H, 4K TV: $750 $650 at Best Buy

Save $100: We all know Sony make great TVs, and this 49-inch 4K Smart TV is no exception. This is one of the X800H series, and there's a good reason for the uniformly high reviews on it – it's got a beautiful screen, with rich colours and crisp details. And for just $650!

View Deal

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50: We're covering all sizes and price points here, and if you're looking for a 32-inch smart TV (Fire), for under $150, this is by far the best deal. We rate Insignia (Best Buy-owned) as a solid TV brand, but take note this is not a 4K TV. Great secondary choice though.

View Deal

LG 65-inch, 4K smart TV: $1,199.99 $996.99 at Walmart

Save $200: Picking up the quality (and price point) a bit, this huge 65-inch LG TV comes with LG's own NanoCell technology. What does it mean? Enhanced 4K and natural, lifelike colour. It's the step before you go full on OLED, and the price soars.

View Deal

Not found what you want? Here are some other deals on TVs wherever you are in the world...

