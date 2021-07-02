4th July sales 2021 deals now in: Record low prices in Independence Day deals

The 4th July sales are nearly here, but as with all modern retail events, the deals have already started pouring in days before the official start date, from the likes of Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon.

This year we're concentrating on the very best tablet, laptop, TV and mattress deals – everything the digital creative needs in their lives for Independence Day and beyond!

Below, we've provided a smattering of our top deals, and then more deals in each product section. And remember, this is the last big deals event until November's Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Check out, and bookmark, our page dedicated to that event.

Best 4th July sales: Our pick

iPad Pro (2020): $899 $799 at B&H Photo

Save $100: This great iPad is currently going for a steal at B&H Photo, but there's limited supply. It's the 11-inch model, and thought it's been succeeded by this year's iPad Pro, it's still a fantastic tablet. Comes with 256GB storage (WiFi only).

Surface Pro X: $999 $799.99 at Microsoft

Save $200: This is a fantastic saving on a fantastic tablet. The Surface Pro X is the thinnest of the Surface Pros, and packs a punch. Perfect for creatives on the go.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: $519 $380 at Dell

Save $139: This is a fantastic allrounder laptop, but with a very large 15-inch screen. It's powerful enough with its 11th Gen Intel i3 core, and boasts a massive 1TB of storage, and 8GB RAM, so you won't run out of space anytime soon. Ports include HDMI, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1. It's a popular laptop at a fantastic price.



Avenco Queen mattress: $439 $339 at Amazon

Save $100: The Avenco queen mattress is currently available for $100 less than usual at Amazon, and that's the best mattress deal we can find right now. Over at the Avenco site, there are more savings on different sizes, but this deal can't be beat.

4th July laptop deals

Surface Pro 7 12.3: $1,249.99 $599.99 at Adorama

Save $650: If you prefer the fast performing Surface Pro 7 with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, Adorama has more than 50% off right now, taking the price down even lower to just £599.99.

Dell G15 Ryzen gaming Laptop: $1,1799 $850 at Dell

Save $330: This Dell gaming laptop is super fast with great refresh rates, and can easily handle the workload of the digital creative. 15.6-inch screen, 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM, plus 8-core processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX graphics card included.

Dell XPS 13 (2021): $1,099 $949.99 at Dell

Save $150: The Dell XPS 13 has long been one of our favourite laptops for creatives. Its 11th Gen Intel i5 core, combine with 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM is perfect for most design work, and now you can save a serious $150 off this great laptop.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: $3,499 $3,275 at Adorama

Save $224: The is the most powerful Apple notebook yet available, with an immersive Retina display, superfast processors, advanced graphics capability and massive storage. Obviously that doesn't come cheap, but 6% off is a welcome saving.

Razer Blade Stealth 13: $1,799.99 $1,524.99 at Adorama

Save $275: This gaming-focused ultrabook rips through games and content creation work with a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor at 25W and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. Grab 15% off with this 4th July offer.



Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13.3-inch: $849 $699 at Best Buy

Save $150: This Samsung laptop doesn't offer the same level as the high-end Galaxy Book Pro, but it has a lot to offer for its price range, with a QLED display, 256GB storage, a more than capable 11th Gen Intel Core i7 1167G5 processor, and its flexible 2-in-1 form.



4th July iPad deals

iPad Pro (M1, 2021): $799 $749 at Walmart

Save $50: We know that $50 isn't the biggest saving, but this is on the brand new 11-inch M1-chipped iPad Pro, which was only released a few months ago. We've done our hands-on review of it, and we think it's the best iPad Pro so far. Great deal!

4th July TV deals

Sony 49-inch, 4K TV: $750 $650 at Best Buy

Save $100: This 4K Sony model is a great 49-inch, Smart TV. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities, and the massive 49-inch display will pick out all the details you want from your favourite shows, films and games.

Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV: $350 $290 at Amazon

Save $60: We like this TV, and for a 43-inch, 4K smart TV, under $300, we think this is a great deal. It's a 2020 model, so it's recent tech at an affordable price. Snap it up while it lasts over at Amazon.

Insignia 55-inch 4K smart TV: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: Insignia are good quality TVs, and a Best Buy brand. This means they usually sell for good prices anyway, so to get $100 discount on the large 55-inch model is a great deal to take advantage of.

Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $300: If you want the best quality, you'll be wanting a QLED panelled TV. This massive 65-inch smart model offers crystal clear image quality, and will make for a fantastic primary TV in the house.

4th July monitor deals

MSI Creator 32-inch: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Adorama

Save $200: This 4K monitor aimed at professional designers boasts both excellent performance and good looks, as well as a wide colour gamut of 95% DCI-P3. It's an ideal upgrade for professionals who need excellent colour performance - now with 22% off.

BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch: $499.99 $349.99 at Adorama

LG 32UN550-W 31.5-inch: $396.99 $299.99 at Adorama

4th July matress deals

DreamCloud: $200 off mattresses + free accessories

Save $200: There's a $200 off discount on all DreamCloud mattresses right now, plus free sheets, pillows, and mattress protector (worth $350), for an unspecified time. Twin mattresses cost $899 with this 4th July deal.

Nectar: $399 free accessories with every mattress

Save $399: The Nectar memory foam mattresses are really comfortable and designed to keep you cool at night. Right now, you can get $399 worth of free accessories, including a mattress protector, sheets and premium pillowcases, with each mattress purchased.

AmeriSleep mattress: 30% off any mattress and accessories

AmeriSleep has a huge 30% discount on its entire range of mattresses right bnow. That equals to $500 off certain products. The 30% offer extends to sleep accessories, and adjustable bed bundles too.



When do 4th July sales start?

Now! Online retailers have already started offering deals on a range of products,

a few days in advance of the actual 4th July sales weekend, and if last year is anything to go by, they'll be going for a few days the other side of the weekend too.

Sometimes we've found deals to go on being live until the end of the month, but there's no guarantee of this happening, so we advise to make the most of the deals that you like right away, and avoid being disappointed.

And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday being months away (November, we think), this 4th July sales are the biggest and best for a while.

