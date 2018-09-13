This cool watch reveals the time in an hourglass

Eight long years ago, Anton & Irene's innovative NU:RO watch (then known as Ozo) prototype picked up a Red Dot award for Best Concept. Now, the watch is finally available to buy, in a limited edition of 500.

The cool design features two dials; hours at the top and minutes at the bottom, with an hourglass icon in the centre. As the dials rotate, the time is displayed within the hourglass. See it in action below, in the coolest product launch video we've seen in a while.

Anton & Irene is a Brooklyn-based design studio run by Anton Repponen and Irene Pereyra. The duo specialise in digital experiences, and have worked with everyone from The Met to Balenciaga, Spotify and Netflix. The NU:RO is the first analogue addition to their design portfolio, and the project has been a real labour of love.

“We could have easily produced more watches, but we deliberately wanted to release a limited edition of 500 so that owning one would feel more special, almost like we’re all part of the same family,” says Repponen.

You can pick one up now on the NU:RO Kickstarter page, where they will be available until 10 October (after which they'll be gone forever). There's a choice of white leather, black leather, or (vegan-friendly) stainless steel mesh straps, and all backers who pledge $100 or more will also receive a NU:RO poster. Super-fans can shell out extra for a limited edition hand sculpture from Shantell Martin or even some of the original product design sketches.

