This is what the Apple iPhone 11 could look like

A few days ago, we reported on everything we know about the Apple iPhone 11 so far, and revealed what we'd like to see. Now, with less than 48 hours to go until Apple's next-gen iPhone big reveal, rumours and leaks surrounding the new device/s name and what it/they will look like have started to intensify.

In this video below, tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee reveals what he claims are three detailed dummy models of the new iPhone range. Brownlee provides a close-up look at each, detailing the possible features in the second-generation 5.8-inch iPhone X, a new 6.5-inch device and the rumoured 'budget' 6.1-inch iPhone, the latter of which it's reported will have an LCD screen, with the other two models boasting an OLED (organic light-emitting diode) display.

What's in a name?

A lot, actually, with Apple fans speculating just as much about the new iPhone name as its potential new look and features. While nothing has been confirmed, reports in this morning from our sister site TechRadar suggest Apple's iPhone X successor is expected to be called the iPhone XS, with another model – currently being referred to as the iPhone XS Max – set to take the presumed iPhone 9 Plus slot thanks to its larger 6.5-inch display.

There's no doubt we'll see more leaks and rumours in the build up to launch over the next 48 hours. One thing we're pretty certain of seeing, however, is die-hard Apple fans lining the streets once again, eager to be the first to get their hands on this latest device.

Read more: