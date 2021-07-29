These 3D rapping Mickey Mouse videos are the weirdest TikTok trend yet

We've seen some strange trends on TikTok of late, and this might just be the strangest yet. In a fusion of pop culture icons, users of the social network are creating bizarre 3D videos showing Mickey Mouse rapping and dancing to songs from artists like Lil Tjay, Bizzy Banks and SoFaygo.

TikTokkers are creating the videos using IMVU, an online metaverse and social media network that allows users to customise digital avatars with clothing and accessories that can be purchased in the app. They making sure that Mickey looks the part, with urban threads, bling and even guns. The results have taken the platform by storm (if you're looking to improve your own TikTok videos, see our guide to the best TikTok lights).

We're not entirely sure when the trend began, but we've seen IMVU avatars appearing on TikTok since early in the year. The account @imvu_mickey began posting Mickey videos in March and now has 123.8k followers.

The majority of the videos feature Mickey dancing to existing tracks, but some users have even created videos with original compositions and also covers – most notably by Yvng Mickey, who around a year ago began posting videos beatboxing and performing covers of rap tracks in the style of Mickey Mouse.

Yvng Mickey's "Where you at Goofy?" video features the artist's high-pitched reinterpretation of MO3 and OG Bobby Billions' Outside. It's 4.3million views on TikTok and has even spawned a rap battle of sorts with Goofy (now that's a sentence we never thought we'd write!)

It seems trends start on TikTok at the moment. We've seen all sorts of viral crazes emerge on the platform lately, from the Apple AirPods Jump campaign to this viral colour personality test. If you're still not up to speed on how the platform works, see our guides to how to edit a video on TikTok and how to use green screen on TikTok.

