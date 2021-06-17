The best TikTok lights in 2021

The best TikTok lights are a vital addition to your setup if you want to make sharp-looking videos. Standing out from the crowd on TikTok can be difficult, and subpar content often drives viewers away. So it might pay to invest in some inexpensive but powerful lighting to transform your TikTok videos.
Energy-efficient and relatively inexpensive, LED lights are the perfect option for lighting simple videos, but there are many types out there and all at different price points. From strip lights to ring lights, we’ll outline the best TikTok lights. There are options for beginners who want to plug in and play or for those that want to dabble in colour changes and other more intermediate features.
You might also want to see our guide to the best ring lights for photos, and if you need a way to hold your phone steady while you make videos for TikTok, see our list of the best smartphone tripods. Meanwhile, read on for a guide to the best TikTok lights.
The best TikTok lights
This inexpensive ring light is incredibly versatile considering its price point. The Fositan 21-inch LED ring light kit comes packed with features, including the ability to switch from 2900K to 6500K colour temperature, meaning you can match it to the ambient light in the room or outside for flawless colour consistency. It also has three phone mounting points for the option of streaming on multiple channels or to simply capture multiple angles for editing together.
Unfortunately, it only runs off mains power, but this means the 160 LED beads are extremely bright and there’s no chance of power loss with no batteries to deplete. It comes with a pair of remotes to control both the phones and colour temperature/brightness respectively. There's also a telescopic light stand to reach the perfect height when filming.
The Supernight LED strip light comes on a 10m roll, which packs in a whopping 600 LEDs for consistent lighting along the strip. It comes with a 44-key remote to control the 16 colour options, five-light patterns and their cycle speeds. There are six custom keys to freely adjust the exact colours to taste.
Flexible, lightweight and waterproof, these are ideal for lighting the home either inside or outside as they come with a self-adhesive backing to attach to surfaces. For particularly small, hard-to-light areas just cut along the dedicated cutting points (every 6 LEDs) to change the length without damaging the lights.
The Neewer dimmable Bi-color LED light is built in a stylish and sturdy metal casing making it more robust than its plastic competitors. It has the ability to switch colour temperature with the aid of two control knobs at the back, which switch between white and yellow LEDs in dimmable amounts.
It’s versatile for home studio and outdoor use thanks to the ability to switch between mains and battery power. It also comes with a diffusion panel which softens the light – perfect for portraits. This panel is ideal for those wishing to light themselves or the background, with a small, compact design and U-shaped light stand mount to allow for fast tilting up and down.
The tiny Lumimuse 8 LED light is Manfrotto’s upgraded version, which includes Bluetooth connectivity. Using the app, one can link a smart device to the light to control dimming from 0-100%, as well as access other functions such as flash, timers, photo and video modes.
There’s no in-built control for colour temperature, and the main light stands white at 5600K, but there are two orange filters to help balance the light against tungsten or fluorescent bulbs. Since it weighs just 0.16kg, you can easily pop one (or several) in your pocket to light videos on the go. It's great for use as a key or fill light and can be placed anywhere for lighting accents.
The Andoer Softbox light comes with a powerful 150W LED light. It has a wide colour temperature range from 3000-6000K, making it ideal for matching with existing lighting or with ambient lighting in a room.
Though big and bulky, the soft box makes light diffuse and flattering, mimicking window light that falls gracefully across the subject. It comes with a light stand standing from 68cm to 200cm in height and even has an infrared remote to turn the light on and off, dim it and change colour temperature.
Designed to be portable but still pack a punch, the NEO 2 by Rotolight really goes all out to quash the competition. Able to run on 6 standard AA batteries or mains power, this LED light serves as both a continuous light for video and even has a HSS sync flash option for fine-tuned stills.
The colour gamut is wide and is so accurate it's ideally suited for the Television Lighting Consistency Index, meaning your TikTok videos are going to look superb. It also has some CineSFX which mimic types of lighting effects such as lightning, fire, TV and gunshots.
Good things come in small packages, and if you’re either on a budget or need something to take with you while travelling, the Aputure AL-M9 Mini might be the light for you. At just 140g, you probably won’t even notice it in your pocket.
Powered by batteries alone, it’ll last for 105 minutes at 100% brightness, so plenty long enough to light multiple videos for social media. At 900 lumens, it isn’t the brightest on this list of the best TikTok lights, but it's ideal for close-up fill work for selfies, products and macro videos. What it lacks in power, it makes up for with a very attractive price.
It’s not always about lighting yourself in a TikTok video. Sometimes you’ve got to pay attention to the lighting in the background too, and that’s exactly where the Lepro warm LED lights come in.
Coming in two 5m strips, they can be cut along the dedicated cut points to resize them or to connect up several strips to fit around doorways, windows, or anything else. It’s always possible to use them to light the main subject too by cutting them up and using them up close. They come with a sticky back, so you can place them straight to surfaces without any faff.
Related articles:
- How to use green screen on TikTok
- 6 TikTok trends creatives need to know about
- Instagram Reels vs TikTok: which should you be using?