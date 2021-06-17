The best TikTok lights in 2021

The best TikTok lights are a vital addition to your setup if you want to make sharp-looking videos. Standing out from the crowd on TikTok can be difficult, and subpar content often drives viewers away. So it might pay to invest in some inexpensive but powerful lighting to transform your TikTok videos.

Energy-efficient and relatively inexpensive, LED lights are the perfect option for lighting simple videos, but there are many types out there and all at different price points. From strip lights to ring lights, we’ll outline the best TikTok lights. There are options for beginners who want to plug in and play or for those that want to dabble in colour changes and other more intermediate features.

The best TikTok lights

(Image credit: Fositan)

01. Fositan 21-inch LED Ring Light Kit Bright and versatile, this is one of the best TikTok lights Colour temperature: 2900-6500K | Weight: 3.62KG | Power source: Mains | Dimensions: 62.23 x 53.34 x 9.4cm £69.35 View at Amazon Prime £69.35 View at Amazon Very bright Three phone holders Only powered by mains Adjustable settings

This inexpensive ring light is incredibly versatile considering its price point. The Fositan 21-inch LED ring light kit comes packed with features, including the ability to switch from 2900K to 6500K colour temperature, meaning you can match it to the ambient light in the room or outside for flawless colour consistency. It also has three phone mounting points for the option of streaming on multiple channels or to simply capture multiple angles for editing together.

Unfortunately, it only runs off mains power, but this means the 160 LED beads are extremely bright and there’s no chance of power loss with no batteries to deplete. It comes with a pair of remotes to control both the phones and colour temperature/brightness respectively. There's also a telescopic light stand to reach the perfect height when filming.

(Image credit: Supernight)

02. Supernight LED Strip Light Powerful LED strip lights that can transform your TikTok videos Colour temperature: 16 colour RGB | Weight: 473g | Power source: Mains | Dimensions: 10.79 x 20.95 x 5 cm Prime £26.99 View at Amazon Prime £32.18 View at Amazon Wide range of RGB colours Can be cut to length Multiple strips need connecting adapters Mains power only

The Supernight LED strip light comes on a 10m roll, which packs in a whopping 600 LEDs for consistent lighting along the strip. It comes with a 44-key remote to control the 16 colour options, five-light patterns and their cycle speeds. There are six custom keys to freely adjust the exact colours to taste.

Flexible, lightweight and waterproof, these are ideal for lighting the home either inside or outside as they come with a self-adhesive backing to attach to surfaces. For particularly small, hard-to-light areas just cut along the dedicated cutting points (every 6 LEDs) to change the length without damaging the lights.

(Image credit: Neewer)

03. Neewer Dimmable Bi-color LED Light One of the most versatile TikTok lights on Amazon Colour temperature: 3200-5600K | Weight: 2.35kg | Power source: Mains and battery | Dimensions: 32.5 x 30.5 x 7.5 cm Prime £113.99 View at Amazon Prime £148.99 View at Amazon Prime £178.94 View at Amazon Mains and battery power Sturdy construction Mains cable too short Doesn’t come with battery

The Neewer dimmable Bi-color LED light is built in a stylish and sturdy metal casing making it more robust than its plastic competitors. It has the ability to switch colour temperature with the aid of two control knobs at the back, which switch between white and yellow LEDs in dimmable amounts.

It’s versatile for home studio and outdoor use thanks to the ability to switch between mains and battery power. It also comes with a diffusion panel which softens the light – perfect for portraits. This panel is ideal for those wishing to light themselves or the background, with a small, compact design and U-shaped light stand mount to allow for fast tilting up and down.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

The tiny Lumimuse 8 LED light is Manfrotto’s upgraded version, which includes Bluetooth connectivity. Using the app, one can link a smart device to the light to control dimming from 0-100%, as well as access other functions such as flash, timers, photo and video modes.

There’s no in-built control for colour temperature, and the main light stands white at 5600K, but there are two orange filters to help balance the light against tungsten or fluorescent bulbs. Since it weighs just 0.16kg, you can easily pop one (or several) in your pocket to light videos on the go. It's great for use as a key or fill light and can be placed anywhere for lighting accents.

(Image credit: Andoer)

05. Andoer Softbox Light The Andoer soft box LED is perfect for portraits and selfies Colour temperature: 3000-6000K | Weight: 4.68kg | Power source: Mains | Dimensions: ‎: 70.5 x 28.6 x 24.9 cm Prime £89.99 View at Amazon Flattering, soft light Powerful LEDs Heavy Bigger than most

The Andoer Softbox light comes with a powerful 150W LED light. It has a wide colour temperature range from 3000-6000K, making it ideal for matching with existing lighting or with ambient lighting in a room.

Though big and bulky, the soft box makes light diffuse and flattering, mimicking window light that falls gracefully across the subject. It comes with a light stand standing from 68cm to 200cm in height and even has an infrared remote to turn the light on and off, dim it and change colour temperature.

(Image credit: Rotolight)

Designed to be portable but still pack a punch, the NEO 2 by Rotolight really goes all out to quash the competition. Able to run on 6 standard AA batteries or mains power, this LED light serves as both a continuous light for video and even has a HSS sync flash option for fine-tuned stills.

The colour gamut is wide and is so accurate it's ideally suited for the Television Lighting Consistency Index, meaning your TikTok videos are going to look superb. It also has some CineSFX which mimic types of lighting effects such as lightning, fire, TV and gunshots.

(Image credit: Aputure)

07. Aputure AL-M9 Mini Powerful lighting in a tiny package for a reasonable price Colour temperature: 5500K | Weight: : 140g | Power source: Battery | Dimensions: 8.7 x 5.6 x 1.1cm Prime £44.80 View at Amazon Prime £46.80 View at Amazon Prime £55.50 View at Amazon Tiny and lightweight Perfect for travel shooting No in-built colour change Not the brightest

Good things come in small packages, and if you’re either on a budget or need something to take with you while travelling, the Aputure AL-M9 Mini might be the light for you. At just 140g, you probably won’t even notice it in your pocket.

Powered by batteries alone, it’ll last for 105 minutes at 100% brightness, so plenty long enough to light multiple videos for social media. At 900 lumens, it isn’t the brightest on this list of the best TikTok lights, but it's ideal for close-up fill work for selfies, products and macro videos. What it lacks in power, it makes up for with a very attractive price.

(Image credit: Lepro)

08. Lepro Warm White LED Strips 10m Brighten up the background with these incredibly versatile LED striplights Colour temperature: 3000K | Weight : 99g | Power source: Mains or 12V battery | Dimensions: 500 x 0.8 x 0.2 cm Prime £12.99 View at Amazon Can cut and extend Inexpensive Can’t change colour Two 5m strips

It’s not always about lighting yourself in a TikTok video. Sometimes you’ve got to pay attention to the lighting in the background too, and that’s exactly where the Lepro warm LED lights come in.

Coming in two 5m strips, they can be cut along the dedicated cut points to resize them or to connect up several strips to fit around doorways, windows, or anything else. It’s always possible to use them to light the main subject too by cutting them up and using them up close. They come with a sticky back, so you can place them straight to surfaces without any faff.

