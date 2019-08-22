Today only! Get 38% off an Instax Mini 9 camera

The blue skies of summer are finally back, just in time for the first day of Amazon's UK Summer Sale. With Prime Day a distant memory and Black Friday still a little way off, this is a welcome chance to stock up on some holiday essentials. And what could be more perfect for summer than a camera? This Instax Mini 9 Camera in lime green has been knocked down to a snap-happy £42.99, from £69.99. Or if green isn't your thing, there's also a blue version down from £69.99 to £44.99.

Amazon's sale runs until 30 August and is gearing up to be the biggest End of Summer Sale ever. To save you from spending your summer days glued to the Amazon website, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for amazing deals for creatives and posting them as soon as they go live. You can also browse all the Summer Sale bargains here.

Instax Mini 9 Camera in lime green was £69.99 now £42.99 @Amazon

Save 38%: This mini camera from FujiFilm produces instant credit card-sized photos, has a built-in flash and even a selfie mirror with a close-up lens. Grab it today and save £27.

DEAL ENDS: 22 August 11.59PM

Instax Mini 9 Camera in colbalt blue: was £69.99 now £44.99 @Amazon

Save 35%: With all the same features as the green version, this cool blue is fractionally more at £44.99 – but it's still a massive saving on a great camera.

DEAL ENDS: 22 August 11.59PM

If you want a compact, instant camera to snap the last of the summer weddings or the splashy, sandy fun of your beach holiday, it's hard to think of a better option than the Instax Mini 9. But there are creative uses for it too, giving this camera longevity well after the summer – it's a great way to get a quick thumbnail snap for a moodboard, for example.

This camera doesn't take itself too seriously, it's cute, compact and built for fun with friends or family. Its selfie mirror and close-up function will capture every silly moment, and kids will love the credit card size photos it produces instantly. The Instax Mini runs on AA batteries, making it easy to maintain – with no irritating wait for charge if it happens to run out during all the fun. And the lens attachment gives it power you wouldn't expect from such a little camera.

It's worth noting that the other eight colours are still at full price – it's only the lime green and colbalt blue versions on sale at this time. The cheapest we've seen the Instax Mini 9 elsewhere is £54.99, so don't miss out on this great saving. Although you'll have to act quickly as this deal ends at midnight tonight!

Not in the UK? Check out the deals below for alternatives in your territory.

